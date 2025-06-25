Texas A&M Aggies Star Signs New $33 Million Deal With Washington Wizards
Former Texas A&M Aggie Khris Middleton will be staying put in the nation’s capital.
ESPN Senior NBA Insider Shams Charania reported via X that the three-time All-Star has officially picked up his $33.3 million player option for the 2025–26 season, keeping him with the Washington Wizards for at least one more year.
Middleton, 33, was acquired by the Wizards at the trade deadline on Feb. 6, 2025, in a four-team deal that also sent Kyle Kuzma to the Milwaukee Bucks.
In his short stint with Washington, Middleton played a steady veteran role, averaging 11.9 points, 4 assists, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game. He shot an efficient 46 percent from the field and 38.7 percent from deep in just over 22 minutes per contest.
Before arriving in D.C., Middleton was a cornerstone in Milwaukee, where he played a key role during the team’s rise to prominence in the early 2020s. He was named an All-Star in 2019, 2020, and 2022, and averaged 20 points per game during those seasons.
His biggest moment came in 2021, when he helped lead the Bucks to their first NBA title in 50 years, playing the complementary “Robin” role to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Batman. In the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns, Middleton averaged 24 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 5.3 assists, shooting 45 percent from the field in the 4-2 series win.
Middleton was originally selected 39th overall by the Detroit Pistons in the 2012 NBA Draft. After limited playing time during his rookie year, he was dealt to Milwaukee, where he would spend the next decade developing into a reliable two-way star.
But before all of that, Middleton made a name for himself in College Station, where he played three seasons for Texas A&M from 2009 to 2012.
As a sophomore, he led the Aggies in scoring, averaging 14.4 points per game while helping guide A&M to consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances.
More than a decade later, Middleton continues to represent Texas A&M on the sport’s biggest stage, having become one of the most recognized Aggies in the NBA.