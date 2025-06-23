All Aggies

Which Texas A&M Aggies Have Won an NBA Championship?

Here is the complete list of Texas A&M Aggies that have been graced with the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

Aaron Raley

Jun 22, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso (9) celebrates after winning game seven of the 2025 NBA Finals against the Indiana Pacers at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Jun 22, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso (9) celebrates after winning game seven of the 2025 NBA Finals against the Indiana Pacers at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
The 2024-2025 NBA season has come and gone, and in the seven intense games that formed the 2025 NBA Finals, the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Indiana Pacers to win their first championship in nearly 50 years, and first under the Oklahoma City name.

Led by reigning NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder closed out the championship with a 103-91 victory Sunday night after Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton suffered a heartbreaking Achilles injury in the first quarter of the final game.

As the city of Oklahoma City celebrates their first NBA championship, such celebration should also come to the city of College Station, as former Texas A&M hoops star Alex Caruso grabbed his second career NBA championship, his first coming in the 2020 season with the Los Angeles Lakers in the awkward COVID-19-ridden season.

Oct 11, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso (4) holds the trophy after game six of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena. The Los Angeles Lakers won 106-93 to win the series. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images / Kim Klement-Imagn Images

Caruso's performances in Games 2 and 4 for Oklahoma City helped the Thunder gather just enough momentum to stretch the series out to the full seven games and eventually overcome the Pacers.

With one Texas A&M Aggie hoisting the trophy for the second time in his career, you might be wondering what other Maroon and White hoopsters have hoisted an NBA championship in their careers, let alone whether Caruso is the only Aggie to have multiple titles to their name.

With that question in mind, here are the other Texas A&M Aggies besides Caruso that have hoisted the Larry O' Brien trophy at one point in their NBA careers.

Dec 16, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center DeAndre Jordan (6) pulls in a rebound over Oklahoma City Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins (21) in the second quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

DeAndre Jordan (2023)

After many playoff runs as a part of "Lob City" with Chris Paul and Blake Griffin on the Los Angeles Clippers, center DeAndre Jordan and the Denver Nuggets would defeat Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat four games to one to bring the city of Denver their first championship. Then two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic was named Finals MVP.

Jul 20, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) celebrates with the Larry O'Brien Trophy after game six of the 2021 NBA Finals and the championship against the Phoenix Suns at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Khris Middleton (2021)

A teammate of Jordan's, Khris Middleton's long career with the Milwaukee Bucks was highlighted with a 4-2 victory over the Phoenix Suns to bring Milwaukee their first title and continue to deny Chris Paul his first title. Reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo was named Finals MVP, and Middleton's 40-point performance in game 4 of the series gave Milwaukee enough momentum to finish the job.

Walt Davis (1956, 1958)

For the very first Aggie NBA champion, we kick it back to the beginnings of the National Basketball Association, where Walt Davis and the Philadelphia Warriors defeated the then-Fort Wayne Pistons four games to one to win the 1956 NBA championship.

Fast forward two years later to 1958, where Davis is now with the St. Louis Hawks, as Davis and Bob Pettit led the Hawks to a massive upset against a Boston Celtics team led by Hall of Famer Bill Russell and Hall of Fame coach Red Auerbach, just one year before the Celtics would go on their legendary run of eight straight NBA titles.

