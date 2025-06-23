Which Texas A&M Aggies Have Won an NBA Championship?
The 2024-2025 NBA season has come and gone, and in the seven intense games that formed the 2025 NBA Finals, the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Indiana Pacers to win their first championship in nearly 50 years, and first under the Oklahoma City name.
Led by reigning NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder closed out the championship with a 103-91 victory Sunday night after Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton suffered a heartbreaking Achilles injury in the first quarter of the final game.
As the city of Oklahoma City celebrates their first NBA championship, such celebration should also come to the city of College Station, as former Texas A&M hoops star Alex Caruso grabbed his second career NBA championship, his first coming in the 2020 season with the Los Angeles Lakers in the awkward COVID-19-ridden season.
Caruso's performances in Games 2 and 4 for Oklahoma City helped the Thunder gather just enough momentum to stretch the series out to the full seven games and eventually overcome the Pacers.
With one Texas A&M Aggie hoisting the trophy for the second time in his career, you might be wondering what other Maroon and White hoopsters have hoisted an NBA championship in their careers, let alone whether Caruso is the only Aggie to have multiple titles to their name.
With that question in mind, here are the other Texas A&M Aggies besides Caruso that have hoisted the Larry O' Brien trophy at one point in their NBA careers.
DeAndre Jordan (2023)
After many playoff runs as a part of "Lob City" with Chris Paul and Blake Griffin on the Los Angeles Clippers, center DeAndre Jordan and the Denver Nuggets would defeat Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat four games to one to bring the city of Denver their first championship. Then two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic was named Finals MVP.
Khris Middleton (2021)
A teammate of Jordan's, Khris Middleton's long career with the Milwaukee Bucks was highlighted with a 4-2 victory over the Phoenix Suns to bring Milwaukee their first title and continue to deny Chris Paul his first title. Reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo was named Finals MVP, and Middleton's 40-point performance in game 4 of the series gave Milwaukee enough momentum to finish the job.
Walt Davis (1956, 1958)
For the very first Aggie NBA champion, we kick it back to the beginnings of the National Basketball Association, where Walt Davis and the Philadelphia Warriors defeated the then-Fort Wayne Pistons four games to one to win the 1956 NBA championship.
Fast forward two years later to 1958, where Davis is now with the St. Louis Hawks, as Davis and Bob Pettit led the Hawks to a massive upset against a Boston Celtics team led by Hall of Famer Bill Russell and Hall of Fame coach Red Auerbach, just one year before the Celtics would go on their legendary run of eight straight NBA titles.