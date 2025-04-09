Another Texas A&M Transfer Commits to Buzz Williams, Maryland
Former Texas A&M Aggies head coach Buzz Williams is plucking more talent from College Station as he continues to get settled in College Park.
Per multiple reports, the Maryland Terrapins have landed a commitment from Texas A&M transfer guard Andre Mills after he redshirted this past season as a freshman. Mills now joins former Texas A&M forwards Pharrel Payne and Solomon Washington as Aggies that have followed Williams to Maryland.
Mills was originally a four-star recruit in the 2024 class out of Chestnut Hill, MA. He had offers from programs like Rutgers, Providence, Boston College, VCU, Iowa and more before choosing the Aggies. According to 247Sports' rankings, Mills was the No. 18 shooting guard in the '24 class and the No. 3 overall player in the state of Massachusetts.
Along with the three former Aggies, Williams and the Terrapins have also landed portal commitments from Indiana transfer guard Myles Rice and Kansas transfer guard David Coit Jr.
Mills was seen a key potential roster keeper for new head coach Bucky McMillan but the Aggies will have to look elsewhere to address a team that doesn't currently have a starting five. Fortunately, the vibe surrounding McMillan's arrival has gotten more positive by the day as he continues to preach all the right things.
“Our goal is to be one of the top-scoring teams in the country and at some point, we will certainly lead the country in scoring,” McMillan said at his opening presser. “We play full-court defense. We run. We pressure. We shoot a lot of threes. And we're going to attack the whole game. And the students, you're going to love it. You're going to love it.
The Aggies have yet to land a commit out of the portal but it's likely only a matter of time until McMillan and staff start putting the pieces together.