Texas A&M Transfer Forward Commits to Maryland, Buzz Williams
Another member of the Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball program is following Buzz Williams to Maryland.
Per an announcement Thursday on his social media, Texas A&M transfer forward George Turkson Jr. has committed to Maryland after redshirting during his freshman season in College Station. He's now the fourth Aggie to join Williams in College Park along with forwards Pharrel Payne and Solomon Washington along with guard Andre Mills.
Turkson Jr., a product of Bradford Christian Academy in Lowell, MA., entered the portal on April 3. Originally a three-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting class, Turkson Jr. received offers from Ole Miss, Rutgers, Seton Hall, Boston College, Northwestern, Providence, Cal and many more.
The timing of Williams' departure put Texas A&M behind the curve a bit when it came to recruiting the portal. Most of the potential retention candidates have also exited, making the job even tougher for new head coach Bucky McMillan and staff.
He's hardly using that as an excuse though.
"Well, as you know, we won't be able to be as selective as we'd like to be right now, but we have to fill a roster and this season is different than any other season because of the lawsuit and that stuff was going on," McMillan said. "Most of the players this year went to the portal early because the compensation out there was significant early because most programs thought they needed to spend a large percentage of their money before this lawsuit was settled. Because of that, a lot of players are not available, and particularly at the level of player that we need in the SEC."
The transfer departures have not been the only reason there's so many spots currently open on McMillan's roster. Texas A&M also lost guards Wade Taylor IV, Zhuric Phelps, Hayden Hefner and Manny Obaseki along with forwards Andersson Garcia and Henry Coleman III and more due to eligibility.
"I mean, taking over a program in April and having just one player I know sounds crazy, but that's not an excuse or anything, I'm just telling the facts of college basketball," said McMillan. "We're going to have to get to work immediately."