Texas A&M Lands Another Guard From Transfer Portal
The Texas A&M Aggies are adding more talent to their exciting transfer portal class under new head coach Bucky McMillan.
Per an announcement on social media, N.C. State guard Marcus Hill is transferring to Texas A&M after one season with the Wolfpack. He'll head to College Station with one year eligibility left.
Hill began his college career at the JUCO level before starring at Bowling Green during the 2023-24 season when he was First-Team All-MAC after averaging 20.5 points per game. In his only season at N.C. State, he averaged 11.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists.
Last season under head coach Kevin Keatts at N.C. State, Hill scored in double figures 19 times, including a season-high 23 points in an overtime win over Florida State in December. This came three days after he had 19 points in a loss to Texas.
McMillan and the new coaching staff got off to a slow start this offseason after being behind the curve following the depature of Buzz Williams. However, that hardly matters now nearly a month into his tenure. The Aggies have put together a talented portal class that features Hill, Mackenzie Mgbako (Indiana), Jacari Lane (North Alabama), Josh Holloway (Samford) and Zach Clemence (Kansas).
"Most of the players this year went to the portal early because the compensation out there was significant early because most programs thought they needed to spend a large percentage of their money before this lawsuit was settled," McMillan said after being hired. "Because of that, a lot of players are not available, and particularly at the level of player that we need in the SEC. ...
"I mean, taking over a program in April and having just one player I know sounds crazy, but that's not an excuse or anything, I'm just telling the facts of college basketball. We're going to have to get to work immediately."