Texas A&M Aggies Aware of Upset Danger vs. Yale Bulldogs in NCAA Tournament
The Texas A&M Aggies feel like they have one of the best teams in program history this season and are hungry for a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.
The 13th-seeded Yale Bulldogs could quickly put those dreams to an end Thursday in Denver as the two teams meet at Ball Arena for the first round.
The Aggies are well aware of the threat that Yale presents and don't have to look too far for obvious evidence. The Bulldogs took down the No. 5 seed Auburn Tigers in the first round last season, marking just the program's second NCAA Tournament win since the 1940s.
Teams change every season but it's hard to deny how impressive it is that Yale upset an Auburn team that's now the No. 1 overall seed a year later. The Aggies have taken note of this while balancing their focus on this year as well.
"Some of our guys remembered that Auburn played Yale last year," Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams told the media in Denver on Wednesday. "We showed them some clips from that game when we were teaching their style of play. Their personnel still applies, but their roles are similar."
Count Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV as one of those that remembers Yale's win over Auburn.
"Being a person who likes basketball, you keep up with the scores," Taylor IV said, per TexAgs. "When Yale won last year I saw it, but it doesn't influence what we have going on now."
Yale managed to squeak by with a pair of wins in the Ivy League Tournament to clinch a spot in the NCAA Tournament. The Bulldogs are 22-7 this season and finished 13-1 in conference.
If the Aggies can get past Yale, they'd face the winner of Michigan vs. UC San Diego. Texas A&M hasn't made an Elite Eight or Final Four in its history, something Williams, Taylor IV and co. will look to change this year.
