Texas A&M Basketball Chasing After Big East Star in Transfer Portal

The NCAA Basketball's transfer portal opened just a little over an hour after the Michigan Wolverines cut down the nets following their national championship victory over the UConn Huskies, and Texas A&M head coach Bucky McMillan has wasted no time getting to work assembling the next chapter of "Bucky Ball" in College Station.

While Josh Holloway and Ruben Dominguez have announced their intentions to enter the portal, McMillan is making is list for players to recruit to the Maroon and White for the 2026-27 season.

One of those players just so happens to include a guard from Georgetown who will look to come back from a season-ending injury he suffered last season.

Texas A&M Interested in KJ Lewis

Georgetown Hoyas guard KJ Lewis (5) celebrates after a play against the Butler Bulldogs during the first half at Hinkle Fieldhouse. | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Needing some more impact players on his team, McMillan and the Aggies are one of many teams with their eyes on Georgetown guard KJ Lewis, who spent the two years before last year with the Arizona Wildcats under head coach Tommy Lloyd, according to On3's Joe Tipton.

Alongside Texas A&M in the fight for the guard will likely be the St. John's Red Storm and SMU Mustangs.

The guard announced he would be entering the portal late last month and will have until April 21 to officially enter his name.

Lewis, a junior out of El Paso, shot 40 percent from the field, averaged 14.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.5 assists in the 2025-26, which only saw him play in 28 games and starting in 27 of them before suffering an injury to his left ankle during Georgetown's 76-60 loss to Marquette back on February 24, ending his season prematurely.

Despite his shortened campaign, Lewis was still rewarded for the play that he did produce on the court during the time he was healthy, earning a spot on the third-team All-Big East team, as well as the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) All-District second team during the 2026 season.

"Bucky Ball" is a fast-paced scheme, from the full-court pressing to the quick ball movement, and Lewis would check all of those boxes with his speed and athleticism, which he has displayed both with Georgetown and Arizona.

With Rashaun Agee likely heading to the NBA draft, the Aggies will need another high-octane player to pair with personnel such as Marcus Hill, assuming he is granted additional eligibility by the NCAA, and there won't be many better options in the portal than that of Lewis.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.