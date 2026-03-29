Why Texas A&M Moved So Quickly to Extend Bucky McMillan

One year ago today, as Texas A&M basketballs wondered what the future of the basketball program was after Buzz Williams' departure, only a few fans knew of the name Bucky McMillan, who at the time was the head coach of the Samford Bulldogs.

One year later, everyone in College Station is well aware of McMillan and his unique "Bucky Ball" game plan that includes full-court pressing until the clock hits triple zeroes, LOTS of three-pointing shooting, and a dizzying amount of ball movement between the five players on his team.

And after a successful first season that saw the Aggies advance to the Round of 32 for the third year in a row, the higher ups at Texas A&M University like what they saw, and chose to keep the first-year coach around, granting him a well-deserved contract extension.

But what made A&M pull the trigger after barely even a week had passed after their elimination from the NCAA Tournament?

What Kept Bucky In College Station?

Texas A&M Aggies coach Bucky McMillan during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Here are a few key reasons as to why Texas A&M was quick to keep the former Samford coach in Aggieland after a 22-12 first season.

He Made the NCAA Tournament

Yes, the Aggies also made it to "The Big Dance" while Buzz Williams was calling the shots, but the bottom line is that the Aggies made it as one of the 64 teams in McMillan's very first season, which doesn't happen too often in any sport under any coach's first season.

Not to mention, McMillan took the job at A&M knowing he had work to do in the recruiting department, and boy, did he ever deliver.

With the amount of chemistry that McMillan was able to build with the team in his first year and the success he was able to bring along with it, it's understandable how the paycheck cutters in Aggieland were like, "yeah, let's keep him around."

"Bucky Ball" Transformed Texas A&M's Gameplay

There was hype about McMillan's system all throughout the offseason, and though it took some time to work out some kinks, "Bucky Ball" had made it's way to the court at Reed Arena and beyond.

The transformation on the offense boosted the Aggies to 86.1 points per game, 13th in the nation, while last year the Maroon and White were 13th in their own conference in terms of scoring, with 74.6 points, while their 17.8 assists per game led the SEC and were good enough for 15th in the nation, numbers that were unheard of when Buzz Williams was at the helm.

Case in point, the Aggies made the right choice when they hired McMillan last April, and they certainly aren't making any mistakes with keeping him around.

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