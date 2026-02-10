Why Rashaun Agee Represents the Heart of Texas A&M Basketball

Earlier this week, the voice of the Aggies, Andrew Monaco, met with Bucky McMillan to talk everything Texas A&M Basketball. Even if the matchup against Florida didn't go their way, the head coach of the Aggies emphasized how much the sellout crowd meant to his team.

After discussing the season up to this point, McMillan was asked about the meaning behind Rashaun Agee wearing No. 12 and why he felt Agee was the right player for it.

"There's nobody better than Rashaun Agee to wear No. 12..." McMillan said. "Agee the Aggie. It's perfect. He's a soldier, he represents us well...It's not about him, it's about winning...I will remember him as long as I'm alive, I'm very fortunate to coach him."

McMillan also mentioned that as soon as he stepped foot on campus, Agee understood what Texas A&M basketball could be. The head coach added that the forward is always lifting up his teammates and challenging them to be better, a trait you see in every true team leader.

Agee's Journey to College Station

Mar 1, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; USC Trojans forward Rashaun Agee (12) brings the ball up court against the Oregon Ducks during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Agee didn't take a straight path to Texas A&M. His road to becoming a premier athlete in the SEC began all the way in New Mexico State, where he only appeared in one game before suffering a season-ending injury.

The forward then transferred to Casper College in Wyoming, where he put up dominant numbers. Agee logged 20.0 points and 11.5 rebounds per game to average a double-double for the entire 2021-22 season.

Agee then made the move to Bowling Green, where he would once again be a dominant force on the court. Across two seasons with the Falcons, the Chicago, Illinois native averaged 13.3 points and a team-best 9.9 rebounds, earning All‑MAC Second Team honors in 2023–24. After only four starts in his first season at Bowling Green, Agee took on a much bigger role the following year.

With 30 starts as a sophomore, his production climbed across the board. The added minutes and responsibility gave him more chances to impact games, and he responded with noticeable jumps in scoring, rebounding, and overall consistency.

Before eventually becoming an Aggie, Agee spent a year at USC, where he averaged 9.4 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. While he appeared in 34 games, the forward only started 10 of them despite producing at a high level with the minutes he was given. Looking to make more of an impact, Agee then bet on himself and entered the transfer portal.

In just 23 games with the Aggies up to this point, Agee has shown exactly why McMillan believed he could be such a difference-maker. His toughness, energy, and willingness to do the dirty work have all translated to the SEC, and he's a large reason the Aggies have put together a 17-6 overall record up to this point.

