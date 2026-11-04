Texas A&M Basketball Looks The Part in Season Opener

Texas A&M basketball opened its season with an impressive performance, defeating Alabama State 97-66 and offering an early glimpse of what this revamped Aggies roster could accomplish throughout the 2026-27 campaign.

With 11 new players joining a team that returned just five from last season, there were plenty of questions surrounding how quickly the pieces would come together. Against Alabama State, however, the Aggies looked like a group that already understands how to play together.

The 31-point victory does not guarantee a successful season, but it gives head coach Bucky McMillan and the Aggies plenty of reasons to feel optimistic.

Oct 14, 2026; Birmingham, AL, USA; Texas A&M Aggies guard PJ Haggerty speaks during the SEC Basketball Tipoff at Grand Bohemian Hotel Mountain Brook. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

PJ Haggerty Leads an Aggressive Texas A&M Offense

The addition of PJ Haggerty immediately looks like a difference-maker for Texas A&M.

Haggerty led the Aggies with 22 points, shooting 8-for-14 from the field while adding five points at the free-throw line. His ability to create offense and put pressure on opposing defenses gives Texas A&M a player it can lean on throughout the season.

Jalen Shelly also made an immediate impact, recording a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds in his first game wearing the Maroon and White.

Five Aggies finished in double figures, demonstrating the scoring depth that could become one of the team's biggest strengths. Jordan Pope contributed to the defensive effort with three steals, while the team finished with 13 steals and six blocks.

The Aggies also attacked the paint effectively, scoring 42 points inside compared to Alabama State's 26.

Defense Could Become This Team's Biggest Strength

While the offensive production was encouraging, Texas A&M's defensive performance might have been the biggest takeaway.

The Aggies forced 25 turnovers, turning those mistakes into 30 points. They also generated 18 fast-break points and held Alabama State to just 33% shooting from the field.

Texas A&M established control early, taking a 44-29 lead into halftime after closing the first period on a 21-9 run. The Aggies never trailed and eventually built a 33-point advantage.

That defensive intensity is something McMillan will want to see consistently, particularly when Texas A&M begins facing tougher competition in SEC play.

There are still areas to clean up. The Aggies committed 11 turnovers of their own and shot just 60% from the free-throw line, going 29-for-48. Those numbers could become more important against conference opponents.

Jan 13, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Bucky McMillan during the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What Does This Mean for Texas A&M's Season?

CBS Sports' preseason SEC projections placed Texas A&M ninth in the conference, suggesting the Aggies entered the season with something to prove.

One game against Alabama State is not enough to completely change those expectations. However, the opening performance showed why this roster could have a higher ceiling than some preseason projections suggest.

With Haggerty providing an offensive centerpiece, Shelly establishing himself as a productive rebounder and multiple players contributing, Texas A&M appears to have several pieces capable of making an impact.

The biggest question will be whether the Aggies can maintain this level of execution against stronger opponents. Integrating 11 newcomers takes time, and the challenges will become much greater once SEC play arrives.

Still, Texas A&M could be an interesting team to watch as the season develops. If the Aggies stay healthy and continue building chemistry, their season-opening performance may be an early indication that this roster has more potential than its preseason ranking suggests.

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