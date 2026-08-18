Here’s Texas A&M’s Toughest Stretch Of Basketball Games On SEC Slate

As head coach Bucky McMillan said, this is a very tough schedule for Texas A&M this season.

On paper, it is going to be the second-hardest schedule in the league, and that goes to show what the Aggies are up against this season. Every single game means more, and it will not be an easy path to get through.

No matter who the opponent is, the Maroon and White know it is going to take an all-around effort to get to where they want to be at the end of the year.

In this 18-game schedule, nine games are taking place at Reed Arena with the other nine taking place on the road. Finding consistency will be key to staying in the conversation for a ticket to the NCAA Tournament, as this appears to be the most challenging stretch.

Five Game Span In January

Oct 15, 2025; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Texas A&M player Mackenzie Mgbako talks to reporters at SEC Media Day in the Grand Bohemian Hotel. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When the schedule comes out, there are always games circled that are must-watch material, and hosting Arkansas and LSU before hitting the road to take on Florida and Ole Miss, with a game at home against Tennessee to cap off a brutal five-game stretch, are dates to not miss.

Starting that slate of games is head coach John Calipari coming to Aggieland off a March Madness run that fell just short of getting to the Final Four.

With his history of developing talent on his roster, this game will feature several NBA-caliber players that should draw plenty of people’s attention. Throughout the years, both schools have also gone back and forth exchanging wins, and this is one of those matchups that could very possibly determine seeding for the SEC Tournament.

Another game that captures a lot of attention is the contest against LSU because of the guard Jalen Reece taking on his former school. Not only that, but head coach Will Wade is back for another stint after being fired as coach several years back due to NCAA recruiting violations.

If anyone remembers from last season, the Tigers were also a tough outing for the Aggies, especially to close out the year, as that game to wrap up the regular season went to three overtimes before it went final with the Aggies stealing a road win. It’s a new roster with lots of unknowns, but one thing is for certain: it will not be a game to overlook.

Right after that two-game homestand, A&M hits the road for arguably its biggest contrast of the season against Florida. It will be a rematch between head coach Todd Golden and McMillan. After how last year went at Reed Arena, this will be one of those games that this squad will want to respond to.

Going to the Exactech Arena and walking away with a win is not easy, especially after the body of work this Gators team has produced the last couple of seasons, as a few veterans like Rueben Chinyelu, Alex Condon, and Thomas Haugh are all back. When they face guys such as Mackenzie Mgbako, Zach Clemence, and PJ Haggerty, it will be physical vs pace, so get the popcorn ready for these heavyweights.

It gets no easier facing head coach Chris Beard and his unit next on the road after a game that will feature lots of emotion. If Beard can get his team on track after a disappointing year and put together a winning team, the Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss will be rocking and waiting to pull off an upset, and this is a potential trap game written on it, so it will be interesting to see how A&M does after the mid-week game.

To wrap up that tricky period, the home game against Tennessee will once again be a test for this year’s squad that has to face head coach Rick Barnes. It will be the transfer Cade Philips taking on his old school and head coach, so it's another exciting storyline to look forward to.

The Volunteers have multiple stars such as Dai Dai Ames alongside Christian Fermin, Tyler Lundblade, Terrence Blade, and DeWayne Brown Ⅱ who are all expected to have major playmaking roles. It is once again a tall roster for Barnes & Co. that will try to slow down Bucky Ball.

Looking at what the Aggies did at home in the SEC, it stood strong with a 7-2 record, while struggles came more on the road with a 4-5 record. Overall, they concluded the regular season with a 22-12 record, wrapping up conference play at 11-7. Will this stretch power them to a better record than they had last year? Those questions remained unanswered, but it is certainly fun to think about.