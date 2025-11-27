Two Texas A&M Aggies Record Career Highs In Historic Win Over Mississippi Valley
In the Aggies' 120-84 win over Mississippi Valley, Zach Clemence and Jamie Vinson recorded career-highs after a dominant performance across the board. The Aggies put up 120 points, which marked the most points scored by A&M this century.
Under the first year of Bucky McMillan, the Aggies are 5-2, after suffering losses to Oklahoma State and UCF. They bounced back on Tuesday, though, by scoring 120 points against Mississippi Valley, to improve to a three-game win streak.
Two Aggies were able to post a career high in points during the victory over Mississippi Valley, which was a 12-point performance from Vinson and a 15-point performance from Clemence.
Stellar Performance From New Aggies
Clemence, the transfer from Kansas, has been exceptional this season for the Aggies as he averages 17.1 minutes per game this season. Through the Aggies' first seven games, Clemence has scored 54 points for the Aggies, including a career high of 15 against Mississippi Valley.
Aside from his 15-point performance, Clemence was able to record a lot of season highs in that game, including field goals made, 3-point field goals made and attempts, free throws made and attempts, blocks and steals.
Coming from Kansas, Clemence has had a bad draw as he was injured during the 2024-25 season, after redshirting his 2023-24 season. He was able to appear in 20 games off of the bench for the Jayhawks in 2022-23 as a sophomore, and he was a part of Kansas' 2021-22 National Championship team, where he recorded appearences in 24 games.
Another Aggie who recorded a career high in points is Vinson, who had 12 points against Mississippi Valley. Vinson, the Austin native, started his career at Texas, where he appeared in six games, before making the switch to A&M for his sophomore season.
He scored 20 points throughout his entire freshman campaign with the Longhorns, and he has well surpassed that already with the Aggies, as he has 32 points on the season so far. He was able to record a season and career high of 12 points against Mississippi Valley.
Vinson was able to get going with seven points in the first half and five in the second, yet he was also dominant on the board as he recorded a team-high six rebounds. He had three offensive and three defensive rebounds, giving the Aggies the ball and another chance to score.
The Aggies are headed to Tampa, Florida, to take on Florida State for a very challenging road game, as they hope to continue their powerful offense against the Noles.