Two Texas A&M Aggies Record Career Highs In Historic Win Over Mississippi Valley

In the Aggies' 120-84 win over Mississippi Valley, two Aggies record career highs.

Olivia Sims

Nov 6, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas Southern Tigers guard Ahmed Nedal Abdelrahman (15) drives to the basket as Texas A&M Aggies forward Zach Clemence (7) and guard Josh Holloway (1) defend during the second half at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
In the Aggies' 120-84 win over Mississippi Valley, Zach Clemence and Jamie Vinson recorded career-highs after a dominant performance across the board. The Aggies put up 120 points, which marked the most points scored by A&M this century.

Under the first year of Bucky McMillan, the Aggies are 5-2, after suffering losses to Oklahoma State and UCF. They bounced back on Tuesday, though, by scoring 120 points against Mississippi Valley, to improve to a three-game win streak.

Two Aggies were able to post a career high in points during the victory over Mississippi Valley, which was a 12-point performance from Vinson and a 15-point performance from Clemence.

Stellar Performance From New Aggies

Texas A&M Jamie Vinso
Nov 6, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas Southern Tigers forward Troy Hupstead (2) fouls Texas A&M Aggies forward Jamie Vinson (4) during the second half at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Clemence, the transfer from Kansas, has been exceptional this season for the Aggies as he averages 17.1 minutes per game this season. Through the Aggies' first seven games, Clemence has scored 54 points for the Aggies, including a career high of 15 against Mississippi Valley.

Aside from his 15-point performance, Clemence was able to record a lot of season highs in that game, including field goals made, 3-point field goals made and attempts, free throws made and attempts, blocks and steals.

Coming from Kansas, Clemence has had a bad draw as he was injured during the 2024-25 season, after redshirting his 2023-24 season. He was able to appear in 20 games off of the bench for the Jayhawks in 2022-23 as a sophomore, and he was a part of Kansas' 2021-22 National Championship team, where he recorded appearences in 24 games.

Another Aggie who recorded a career high in points is Vinson, who had 12 points against Mississippi Valley. Vinson, the Austin native, started his career at Texas, where he appeared in six games, before making the switch to A&M for his sophomore season.

He scored 20 points throughout his entire freshman campaign with the Longhorns, and he has well surpassed that already with the Aggies, as he has 32 points on the season so far. He was able to record a season and career high of 12 points against Mississippi Valley.

Vinson was able to get going with seven points in the first half and five in the second, yet he was also dominant on the board as he recorded a team-high six rebounds. He had three offensive and three defensive rebounds, giving the Aggies the ball and another chance to score.

The Aggies are headed to Tampa, Florida, to take on Florida State for a very challenging road game, as they hope to continue their powerful offense against the Noles.

Olivia Sims is an ambitious writer covering for Texas A&M Aggies on SI. Olivia is a junior communications student at Texas A&M, pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree and a certificate in social media. Olivia was born and raised in Amarillo, Texas, into a diehard sports family where she grew up going to Spring Training for baseball each year and spending endless Saturdays on the couch watching college football. Her love for covering A&M athletics comes from the dedicated sports fan she is, as well as the love and respect she has for A&M as a whole.