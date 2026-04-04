Texas A&M Basketball Should Target This Player In The Transfer Portal

Searching and snagging players.

That’s what Texas A&M basketball is about to be doing as it reviews all the athletes who have entered the transfer portal and are looking for a new place to call home.

The Aggies are unsure of the exact number of players who will return next season, as no one on the roster has yet entered the transfer portal. There is an estimation of who will be back to play for head coach Bucky McMillan, but no one knows what will happen.

It is beginning to be that time of year when head coaches are having conversations with the coaching staff and players to determine the next steps and what needs to be addressed in the offseason, and guard play could be one of those topics.

If the Maroon and White are interested in finding a championship-caliber player who wants to find a new home where he is appreciated, Xaivian Lee could and should be that player who is brought in to help out the perimeter shooting that ‘Bucky Ball’ is known for.

Argument for Lee

Mar 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Florida Gators guard Xaivian Lee (1) reacts after a play against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

What strikes this potential addition to the A&M program as attractive is that he has played with teammates who have Final Four and championship experience, and that exposure might be contagious for a team hungry to cut down the nets.

Not only that, but he also has experience playing SEC basketball and what it is all about. He would probably like the opportunity to accept the challenge of playing his former team and taking down his old head coach, Todd Golden.

Not only that, the fans in Aggieland are welcoming and would appreciate his personality in a room with great chemistry, now used to playing together after walking into a culture where no one knew anyone. Look what happened in Year 1. It was a trip to the Round of 32. Imagine what it would look like in Year 2 if this happened.

Yes, the Aggies have their guards that are set to come back, but it never hurts to bring in a guy who would only enhance the depth that McMillan loves. He likes to substitute players. He likes to utilize his bench. No matter what the plan for the starting five is, this is a program where everyone has a chance to shine and showcase their talent in one of the best conferences in college basketball.

During Lee’s season with the Gators, he averaged 11.6 points with 3.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists. From the field, he shot 42 percent, so there is accuracy there, and from three, he went 29.2 percent. Imagine the growth Lee could make under the fast-paced system the Aggies run and how he could thrive.

Whether the coaches, the fanbase, or the players agree or not, it would be appealing to add another weapon to the roster known for its pick-and-roll, solid ball-handling, and quick feet. Does McMillan make the call and convince Lee to join the Fightin’ Farmers?