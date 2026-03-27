Texas A&M Aggies Sign Bucky McMillan to Extension After 1 Season

On April 1, 2025, the Texas A&M Aggies were left hanging as Buzz Williams took an opening with Maryland to become the Terrapins’ next head coach. This left the team in a state of limbo, with one holdover remaining on the roster for the 2025–26 season.

However, the players who came to College Station, Texas, over the following months bought into the vision set in place by Bucky McMillan, who joined the Aggies after five seasons at Samford. McMillan delivered, taking Texas A&M back to the NCAA Tournament, and the program is rewarding him for proving himself.

Bucky McMillan, Texas A&M Agree to Extension, NIL Expansion

Auburn Tigers head coach Steven Pearl greets Texas A&M Aggies head coach Bucky McMillan before their game at Neville Arena. | John Reed-Imagn Images

McMillan signed with Texas A&M on April 5 and immediately got to work. He recruited all but one player on his roster, bringing in key contributors like Rashaun Agee, Mackenzie Mgbako, Rylan Griffen and others.

Despite the quick, sudden turnaround, McMillan made it work. After a 3–2 start in non-conference play, the Aggies finished the regular season with a 22–12 record, including going 11–7 in SEC play. Notably, the team had an impressive five road wins in conference play.

After not only reaching the NCAA Tournament as a 10th seed, the Aggies upset the No. 7-seed Saint Mary’s Gaels and reached the Round of 32. For his excellence in Year 1, McMillan was rewarded by his backers, who gave him a new extension, according to multiple sources.

As first reported by Billy Liucci of TexAgs, McMillan’s new deal signs him to a “market adjustment,” giving him a bump in pay for his outstanding performance as Texas A&M’s lead man. According to Jaxson Callaway of On3, this includes a “‘significantly increased’ NIL backing” to build out next season's roster.

Texas A&M forward Rashaun Agee celebrates in the first half during a first-round men’s basketball game of the NCAA Tournament between St. Mary's and Texas A&M, at Paycom in Oklahoma City on Thursday, March 19, 2026. | NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The second part is notable, as the Aggies have several players on their roster who have expiring eligibility, notably Agee. Some key contributors, like Pop Isaacs, Josh Holloway, Zach Clemence and Jamie Vinson, could return in 2026, and Mgabko is set to come back following his season-ending injury.

However, there are plenty of key areas to address over the offseason, notably playmakers, a leading scorer and a true center. McMillan could see the answers to these problems within the current roster, but an increased NIL backing could aid him as he looks for the perfect fits for his offensive and defensive styles.

Year 1 was a proof of concept for “Bucky Ball” at the high major level. Not only did he prove it could function in the SEC, but he reached March Madness as a head coach for the second time in three years.

The Aggies finished inside the top 25 in three-pointers attempted and made, assists and points per game. They were also among the best at generating turnovers with their aggressive defense and signature full-game 94-foot press.

McMillan had limited time to form a roster that would buy into his system as it translated to the next level. Now, he has proven it can function, and he has a full offseason to find the best fits as Texas A&M seeks its fifth consecutive trip to March Madness.

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