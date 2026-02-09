Texas A&M Featured in Elite Company in EvanMiya's Top Lineup Rankings

Despite their recent struggles against both Alabama and No. 17 Florida, the Texas A&M Aggies have still outperformed preseason expectations with a 17-6 overall record and a 7-3 record during conference play.

While they haven't shown it in their last two games, Texas A&M boasts one of the most explosive offenses in the country, averaging just under 91 points per game (90.9). It's largely due to their efficiency that the Aggies are projected to be an 8-seed in the NCAA Tournament.

According to EvanMiya CBB Analytics, Texas A&M's starting five of Rashaun Agee, Rubén Dominguez, Rylan Griffen, Marcus Hill, and Jacari Lane ranks among the nation's most efficient units, placing the Aggies in elite company.

Ahead of Texas A&M on Evan Miyakawa's list of the most efficient five-man units in college basketball are programs like No. 1 Arizona, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Houston, No. 4 Duke, No. 5 Iowa State, and No. 10 Michigan State.

A&M's Spot Among the Elite Isn't Accidental

Texas A&M's appearance alongside programs like Arizona, Houston, and Michigan in EvanMiya's op lineup rankings is notable because the Aggies don't boast the same level of talent or depth on their roster. In fact, Texas A&M had the No. 61-ranked recruiting class and the No. 20-ranked transfer portal class in 2025.

The Aggies certainly showed more investment in their basketball program during the 2025 transfer portal period. Head coach Bucky McMillan brought in seven four-stars to accomplish a complete roster overhaul. Agee, Griffen, and Lane have been massive parts of that overhaul as they all currently average over 11 points per game.

Texas A&M's inclusion among the nation's elite says a lot about what this group can achieve when they are playing their best brand of basketball. A brand of basketball that's built on a consistent offensive attack, specifically from beyond the arc. The Aggies currently have the second-best three-point percentage in the SEC (.370) and a top-40 three-point percentage across the entire country.

The advanced numbers behind this lineup show just how good the Aggies can be when everything is working. An observed offensive efficiency of 121.4 paired with an observed defensive efficiency of 69.3 is the kind of two-way production you usually see from top programs. Their +52.0 observed efficiency margin reflects those stretches where the shots are falling and the defense is sharp.

The Aggies' predicted efficiency margin tells a slightly different story. At +38.4, it's still strong, but the gap between the observed and predicted numbers is larger than what you see from other elite programs. For context, the Houston Cougars' observed efficiency margin is 59.7 and their predicted efficiency margin is 54.6.

Texas A&M's difference in those statistics points to some inconsistency, something that the 12th Man has experienced firsthand in the past week. When this lineup is locked in, they look like a top-tier unit; when they're not, you get outings like the one against Florida, where nothing seems to fall into place.

