Early Run Fuels Texas A&M's Fourth Straight Conference Win

The Texas A&M Aggies secured their fourth straight conference win as they defeated the Georgia Bulldogs by a score of 92-77. Head coach Bucky McMillan and his squad came out firing on both ends of the floor, which resulted in the Aggies taking a commanding lead early.

Texas A&M was a bad matchup for the Bulldogs from the very beginning. Georgia, coming off three straight losses, has struggled to keep opposing offenses at bay during league play. The Aggies, on the other hand, have recently been playing their best basketball.

The imbalance on the offensive and defensive side of the ball led to the Aggies going on a 20-0 run within the first seven minutes of the game. Rubén Dominguez, Marcus Hill, and Pop Isaacs were instrumental in Texas A&M's hot stretch to start the SEC matchup in Athens.

How the Aggies Got Things Started

Dec 3, 2025; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Texas A&M Aggies guard Ruben Dominguez (9) reacts after making a 3 point basket against the Auburn Tigers during the second half at Neville Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | John Reed-Imagn Images

After trading baskets with the Bulldogs to start the game, Dominguez got things started for the Aggies by finishing through contact for a three-point play. Shortly after, Rashaun Agee logged his first points of the day with a three-point jump shot, followed by another three-pointer from Dominguez. Marcus Hill also contributed to the 20-0 stretch with a three-pointer as well.

McMillan and the Aggies continued to dominate from beyond the arc with Pop Isaacs draining back-to-back three-pointers. The guard put together his third straight double-digit performance against the Bulldogs in 25 minutes on the floor.

While Georgia isn't the best defensive team in the SEC, the Aggies proved that they have an offense that can compete with some of the best in college basketball. Not only that, but McMillan and his squad also reinforced the idea that Texas A&M can execute a plan when needed.

The emphasis on shooting from beyond the arc wasn't just a coincidence. In Georgia's past three games, their opponents have shot nearly 40 percent from three. That trend continued with Texas A&M shooting 38 percent from beyond the arc on Saturday. If the Aggies can continue to shoot at that mark, they'll contend with any team in the country.

A Chance for the Aggies to Prove They’re Legit

Jan 21, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Bucky McMillan looks on during the second half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The 12th Man will learn a lot about this Aggies team in the next week. Not only will Texas A&M visit No. 23 Alabama on Feb. 4, but they will follow that with a matchup against No. 17 Florida. While the defending national champions haven't looked as dominant as last year, they've still only suffered two losses in conference play.

If the Aggies can continue to perform at a high level on offense against the Crimson Tide and the Gators, they could easily find two resume-building wins and even jump into the AP top-25.

Recommended Articles