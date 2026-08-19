Texas A&M Guard Ruled Ineligible For Next Season

The Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball team has received some unfortunate roster news as the offseason continues.

Texas A&M guard Bryson Warren has been ruled ineligible for next season by the NCAA, per reports from TexAgs. He had already been added to the team's official roster for the 2026-27 campaign.

Warren, who previously played in the NBA's G-League, committed to Texas A&M in the spring but was going to be facing a battle with the NCAA to be granted eligibility for the 2026-27 season.

Though former G-League players like Charles Bediako returned to college basketball last season, it's clear the NCAA wants to set a standard about how to deal with players that have signed professional contracts coming back to play college ball, especially after the recent 5-by-5 court ruling.

Texas A&M Might Have Seen This Coming

JLos Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James Jr. (9) is helped up by Miami Heat guard Alondes Williams and guard Bryson Warren (51) during the first quarter at Chase Center. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The news comes a little over 24 hours after the Aggies landed a portal commitment from former Texas Longhorns guard Jordan Pope, who joins Texas A&M after winning his court case for a final year of eligibility.

Pope's addition hints at the fact that Texas A&M was prepared to receive bad news about Warren's case and wanted to address the backcourt in anticipation of his absence.

It's unfortunate for Warren considering how much time he's spent with the Texas A&M coaching staff and players this offseason in hopes of playing next year. It remains to be seen what further steps he will take and whether or not he will try to continue fighting in court with the NCAA.

Where Texas A&M's Roster Stands

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Bucky McMillan looks on during the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Reed Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite Warren's eligibility being denied, the Aggies still have one of the more intriguing rosters in the SEC headed into the second season under head coach Bucky McMillan.

Texas A&M added multiple out of the transfer portal while retaining some key names, particularly in the front court.

There's no doubt that McMillan has a ton of talent to work with as Texas A&M aims to get back to the NCAA Tournament.

Transfer Portal Additions



- PJ Haggerty, G (Kansas State)



- Tyshawn Archie, G (McNeese State)



- Lukas Walls, G (Radford)



- Jalen Reece, G (LSU)



- Jordan Pope, G (Texas)



- Jalen Shelley, G/F (Loyola Marymount)



- Cade Phillips, F (Tennessee)



- Preston Clark, G/F (Texas)

Returners



- Jamie Vinson F/C



- Zach Clemence, F



- Mackenzie Mgbako, F



- Neiko Mundey, G



- Chris McDermott, F

Incoming Freshmen



- Josh Irving

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