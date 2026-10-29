Texas A&M Guard Rylan Griffen Suffers Major Setback in NCAA Eligibility Lawsuit

Texas A&M basketball guard Rylan Griffen’s eligibility battle took another frustrating turn Wednesday after Brazos County Judge John Brick dismissed his lawsuit against the NCAA, citing a lack of jurisdiction, according to reports from KBTX.

The decision leaves Griffen ineligible to play for the Aggies as they prepare for the 2026-27 college basketball season.

Griffen’s temporary restraining order (TRO) is set to expire Wednesday night, meaning he will need to secure another order to regain eligibility while his legal fight continues. The former Aggie guard was seeking a preliminary injunction that would allow him to play another season under the NCAA’s eligibility rules.

The ruling is a significant setback for Griffen and second-year Texas A&M head coach Bucky McMillan, who had hoped to have the experienced guard available for the start of the season.

Mar 19, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Texas A&M Aggies guard Rylan Griffen (3) attempts a layup during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why Judge John Brick Dismissed Rylan Griffen’s Case

Griffen’s legal challenge centers on the NCAA’s new age-based eligibility model and its exclusion of players from the 2022 recruiting class.

According to from KBTX, His attorneys argued that the NCAA breached its contractual obligations to student-athletes by excluding that recruiting class from the updated eligibility model without explicitly writing the exclusion into the rulebook.

Griffen’s case was viewed by many Texas A&M supporters as a promising opportunity for the guard to receive another year of eligibility. However, Wednesday’s dismissal was based on a lack of jurisdiction, preventing the court from granting the requested relief in this case.

The ruling does not necessarily end Griffen’s eligibility fight. However, the immediate consequences are significant. Once his TRO expires, Griffen will need to obtain another temporary restraining order before he can return to practice and competition.

He would also need to pursue further legal relief to secure eligibility for the season.

Rylan Griffen’s Absence Would Hurt Texas A&M Basketball

Griffen’s potential absence is a concern for McMillan as Texas A&M attempts to build on its success from last season.

The guard appeared in 32 games during the 2025-26 campaign, starting 27 of them. He averaged 11.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game while leading the Aggies with 1.6 steals per contest.

His experience would be especially important for an Aggies team looking to maintain its momentum after finishing 22-12 overall, posting an 11-7 record in SEC play and reaching the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Without Griffen, Texas A&M could need increased production from transfer guard PJ Haggerty and the rest of its reworked backcourt.

Texas A&M's Rylan Griffen dribbles during a practice for the first round of the NCAA basketball tournament at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, March 18, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Can the Aggies Get Griffen Back Before SEC Play?

Texas A&M opens its 2026-27 season Tuesday, November 3, against Alabama State at Reed Arena. The Aggies also have early nonconference matchups against Northern Kentucky and UL-Monroe before facing Oklahoma State, their first power-conference opponent.

That schedule gives Texas A&M some time to adjust if Griffen remains unavailable for the opening games. However, his absence would still remove an experienced contributor from a team with postseason aspirations.

The immediate priority is securing new legal relief that would allow Griffen to return to the court. Until that happens, the guard remains sidelined, leaving McMillan and the Aggies waiting for clarity.

Wednesday’s ruling is a setback, but Griffen’s eligibility battle may not be over. For Texas A&M, the hope is that the situation can be resolved before his absence becomes a larger obstacle to the team’s season.

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