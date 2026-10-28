Texas A&M's Offensive Line Faces a Punishing Final Month of SEC Football

Texas A&M's offensive line has been one of the many sore spots for the Aggies throughout the 2026 season. Replacing multiple starters from last year's front offered a perfectly reasonable excuse for some early growing pains, but eight games into the campaign, that excuse has become a rather tired explanation for problems that simply aren't going away.

And with South Carolina, Tennessee, Oklahoma and Texas remaining on the schedule, the road ahead isn't exactly paved with welcoming defensive fronts. Unless Mike Elko's team discovers some answers rather quickly, November could become an unpleasant experience for everyone involved.

The Growing Pains Aren't Going Away

Oct 24, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko is seen against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There was a point when Elko believed the offensive line was finally turning a corner. Following Texas A&M's victory over Arkansas earlier in October, the Aggies' head coach praised the group's development.

"I do think they have gotten better," Elko said. "I think they're gelling more. I think they're starting to understand playing together more."

That optimism wasn't entirely misplaced. Texas A&M rushed for 231 yards against Arkansas while keeping Marcel Reed reasonably protected.

Unfortunately, the progress hasn't been sustainable against more capable opponents.

The Aggies managed just 2.9 yards per carry at Alabama, while Reed was sacked twice in the fourth quarter alone. Texas A&M has allowed 15 sacks through eight games, hardly a disastrous total, but the protection has deteriorated at precisely the moments when the offense desperately needs something to work.

November Won't Offer Much Mercy

Tennessee defensive lineman Xavier Gilliam (2) and Tennessee defensive lineman Tyree Weathersby (18) during a game between Tennessee and Alabama in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The remaining defensive fronts aren't particularly forgiving.

South Carolina enters the final stretch with 18 sacks, while Oklahoma has recorded 22 and Texas has produced 19. Then there's Tennessee, which leads the SEC with 35 sacks through eight games. That amounts to more than four per contest, an alarming proposition for an offense already struggling to consistently protect its quarterback and run the ball efficiently.

Improvement has to begin with more reliable communication and better handling of pressure, particularly against the defensive fronts capable of creating havoc that await Texas A&M on its remaining schedule.

But the running game — or lack thereof — might be even more important. Texas A&M can't continue expecting its quarterback to shoulder most of the burden when it comes to moving the ball down the field. At some point, the team is going to have to establish something between the tackles. That would go a long way toward making the entire operation less miserable and more productive.

Overall, the Aggies have spent enough time waiting for their offensive line to come together. But with November approaching and some of the best defensive fronts in the nation waiting just around the corner, there isn't much time left to wait.