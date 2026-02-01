Has Texas A&M Done Enough To Be Ranked in the Next AP Poll?

On Monday, Jan. 26, the Texas A&M Aggies men’s basketball team received 27 points in the AP Poll. This was fifth among unranked teams, leaving them unranked in all 12 polls this season.

However, a road victory against the Georgia Bulldogs showed off Texas A&M’s explosive offense and stifling defense, improving the team to 11-0 when scoring 90+ points. As the Aggies continue to win — and win big — they are making the case to join the top 25 in the next AP Poll on Monday, Feb. 2.

With the Aggies leading the SEC at 17-4 and a conference-best 7-1 record, they are knocking on the door of their first top-25 ranking of the “Bucky Ball” era. But has Bucky McMillan’s squad done enough to be ranked in the Week 13 AP Poll?

Should Texas A&M Be Ranked in the Next AP Poll?

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Bucky McMillan during the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

The Aggies had another statement win on Saturday, Jan. 31, beating the Georgia Bulldogs at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga. The 92-77 road victory was fueled by an early 20-0 run, the type of offensive explosion that has redefined Texas A&M basketball compared to recent seasons under head coach Buzz Williams.

With 19:20 left in the first half, Texas A&M took a 4-2 lead and never relinquished it. The team led for 39 minutes and 36 seconds, getting out to a 22-2 start and keeping the foot on the gas. With the 15-point road victory, the Aggies are 3-1 on the road in conference play.

In January, Texas A&M went on the road and beat Texas in Austin, Texas, for the first time since 2002, beat the Auburn Tigers in Auburn, Ala., for the first time since 2023, and won their third straight in Athens.

The win over Georgia was also significant in the Aggies’ pursuit of a top-25 ranking. The Bulldogs were the third team out in the AP’s latest rankings with 49 points. They trailed only Tennessee (88) and Kentucky (51).

Texas A&M Aggies guard Ruben Dominguez (9) dribbles against Tennessee Volunteers guard Bishop Boswell (3) during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

The Aggies have slowly built a strong résumé that warrants top-25 consideration. Texas A&M’s loss to Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn., is its only loss since Dec. 7, and the team is one of the most well-rounded in the conference.

Heading into the game against Georgia, Texas A&M ranked 39th in the NCAA’s NET rankings, but its latest win is set to give it a boost. With the road victory, the Aggies improved to 3-3 in Quad 1 games. They are 14-1 in all other games.

A slow start to the season seems to be holding the Aggies down. As they found their groove in McMillan’s system, Texas A&M dropped games to Oklahoma State on the road, UCF at home and SMU at a neutral site. The Knights and Mustangs have maintained top-45 NET rankings, while the loss to the Cowboys (No. 74) left a lasting stain.

However, the Aggies are among the nation’s leaders in several key categories. Heading into their latest win, they ranked in the top 10 in bench points per game (38.60, third), assists per game (20.0, fifth), three-pointers per game (11.4, sixth) and scoring (91.8, seventh). They also have a uniting identity under McMillan’s “Bucky Ball” system.

Texas A&M Aggies forward Rashaun Agee (12) celebrates with fans after the win over the South Carolina Gamecocks at Reed Arena. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

“We just love each other. We want to win for each other,” Rashaun Agee said to SEC Now after the Georgia game. “… They [Georgia] try to play the way we play, and it's only one of us. We started it, and we gonna finish it. We play our game, and we know we gotta battle every night."

Agee has developed into one of the nation’s best double-double machines, recording his 10th of the season against Georgia and fifth in SEC play. He ranks second in the SEC in double-doubles and recorded a career-best seven assists in Saturday’s victory, rounding out his skill set.

Despite leading the SEC, the Aggies might still come short in the Week 13 AP Poll, with a disappointing out-of-conference slate still holding the team back. However, if they want to be ranked, an opportunity lies ahead.

Texas A&M travels to Tuscaloosa, Ala., to face the No. 23 Alabama Crimson Tide on Wednesday, Feb. 4, and then faces the reigning champions — the No. 19 Florida Gators — at Reed Arena in College Station, Texas, on Saturday, Feb. 7. If the Aggies split that stretch, they could easily bargain for a top-25 ranking.

A tough February slate is on the horizon for Texas A&M, but after finishing 13th in the preseason SEC media poll, McMillan’s squad has already developed a reputation for defying the odds.