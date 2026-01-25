The Good, Bad and Ugly of Texas A&M's Win over South Carolina

When Texas A&M basketball first hired head coach Bucky McMillan from Samford, there were plenty questions as to what the next chapter in the Aggies' program would entail. A fair inquiry, as the Maroon and White had long been identified by their defense-first mentality.

Well, almost halfway through the season, it is clear that the Aggies have thus far made the correct decision in taking a shot at a coach from a smaller conference, as McMillan's squad sits comfortably at the top of the Southeastern Conference standings.

The feat was achieved in a decisive victory over South Carolina, a matchup that wasn't short of anything but good, bad and ugly.

The Good: Clemence's career night buries South Carolina

Jan 24, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies forward Zach Clemence (7) drives against South Carolina Gamecocks guard Meechie Johnson (5) during the second half at Reed Arena.

It's one thing when a team has its designated shooter, the one player that really packs the punch against opponents, but it's another thing when that talent can come from anywhere. In the case of forward Zach Clemence, this was exactly what occurred, as the Kansas transfer attempted eight three-point shots and made seven of them for the most points in his career.

Bucky Ball promotes the use of everyone out on the court, and Clemence just so happened to be the best for the Aggies on Saturday afternoon.

The Bad: South Carolina's three-point defense was exposed

Jan 24, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies guard Rylan Griffen (3) reacts during the first half against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Reed Arena.

Coming into the frigid College Station rain, the South Carolina Gamecocks were atop the SEC in three-point defense, but watching the contest, one could never even tell that was ever the case. Not only was Clemence having his way from beyond the arc, but the rest of his supporting cast as well.

Six different Aggies made at least one three-pointer and as a unit the Maroon and White scored 17 treys, which is the second-most in school history. What was the most? 18 in a Nov. 25 matchup against Manhattan, where the Bucky Ball experience really began to catch the eye of the A&M faithful.

The Ugly: Inclement weather moves tipoff, but not the 12th Man

Jan 13, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Bucky McMillan during the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center.

With a winter storm brewing over the Bryan-College Station area, tipoff was moved from 2:30 to noon, about the only ugly part of the Aggies' convincing victory. The weather did not deter attendance; in fact, it was among the most highly attended matches of the year as over 10,000 fans arrived at Reed Arena for the last home game of January.

And of course for students, McMillan and Texas A&M Athletics picked up the tab on tickets.