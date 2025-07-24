Texas A&M Hopeful Star Transfer Will Be Eligible for Next Season
When Bucky McMillan took over as the Texas A&M Aggies' head coach in April, he essentially had to rebuild the entire roster from scratch.
The Aggies experienced a mass exodus after former head coach Buzz Williams left to take the same job at Maryland, with several of them following him to the East Coast. Considering the situation, McMillan did a good job of filling out the roster with eight of the Aggies' 10 incoming transfers being four-stars, according to 247Sports.
Unfortunately, one of their top transfers now needs to get on the court.
Bucky McMillan Shares Update on Rashaun Agee's Eligiblity
Senior forward Rashaun Agee, who transferred to A&M from USC, has yet to have his eligibility waiver approved by the NCAA. On Thursday, McMillan shared optimism
"You would hope that we get an answer here sooner than later," McMillan said, per 247Sports. "Sometimes there are appeal processes, and it can go further than that. But I will say this, that he is a guy that is worth fighting for. I think his circumstances – not getting into too much detail – are certainly worth the NCAA taking a close look at."
McMillan, who spent the past five years at Samford and led the program to the NCAA Tournament in 2024, added that Agee already has the respect of the locker room.
"He is a kid that is valuable to our group and is one of those players that is infectious," McMillan said. "Not just the way that he plays, but how he can impact others with his leadership. He is somebody that, in my opinion, deserves to be able to suit up and get out there and play basketball."
"Some lead by example; he leads by example with his voice. They respect him. He is older, and he gives you his best. You (saw) him today (at practice). Was not his best day, but even in his moments where he is not playing his best, he still wants to lead the group."
A senior from Chicago, Agee averaged 9.4 points and 4.5 rebounds per game at USC last season while playing 20.1 minutes per night. Before that, he spent two seasons each at Bowling Green and New Mexico State, but only appeared in one game for the latter. In total, he's averaged 10.8 points and 6.6 rebounds in 98 collegiate games.