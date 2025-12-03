Texas A&M Holds Off Pitt for Road Win in ACC/SEC Challenge
Fast tempo against slow tempo.
A matchup where the SEC clashes with the ACC. Texas A&M and Pittsburgh.
The Aggies got the better of the Panthers at the Peterson Events Center on Tuesday night to add another important win to the resume.
With the 81-73 victory, it is now the second straight win over an ACC school, and it was only the second time that Pittsburgh had lost at home this season. Senior Rashaun Agee electrified A&M on offense with 21 points and 13 rebounds to post another double-double.
Another Win Over ACC Foe
Going into the contest, coach Jeff Capel had done a good job in his eighth season, getting the Panthers to average 71.5 points per game while giving up 66.5. When coach Bucky McMillan’s team came rolling into the evening, it held its opponent to right around the 70-point mark and increased the numbers Pitt had been giving up, producing plenty of offense to walk away pleased.
Entering a hostile environment, the Aggies were seventh in the country in 3-pointers per game with 12.1, ninth in free throws with 22.0, and 11th in turnovers created with 17.62. In those categories, the squad assembled nine 3-pointers, made 20 free throws on 22 attempts, and forced 11 turnovers.
Starting the night, the Aggies picked up where they left off against the Seminoles, continuing to shoot from behind the arc, beginning a 10-1 run started by sophomore Ruben Dominguez and junior Mackenize Mgbako, who combined for two made threes from downtown.
Two of Pittsburgh’s best players, guards Omari Witherspoon and Barry Dunning Jr., kept their team in the game, combining for nine of the first 10 points. It was a back-and-forth game after that, where Agee finished the quarter out strong with a solid layup, mid-range jumper, and crazy dunk, where A&M went to the locker room leading 35-33. From the field, A&M only shot 39.4 percent and 38.5 percent from three.
In the second half, the Aggies let the Panthers fall behind 12 points, with the lead getting extended to 57-45, before a technical foul that did not go in favor of McMillan’s team.
After the lead faded, A&M got careless on defense and let Pittsburgh go on a 15-0 run to take a 61-57 lead. Transfer guard from Kansas, Zach Clemence, finally stopped the scoring drought with a layup and free throw to get back within one.
Texas A&M guard Rylan Griffen took back the lead after a quiet night, getting himself a layup and going to the free throw line, making both of his shots. After that, Pittsburgh was unable to push the accelerator to get to the final destination, where A&M ended on a 17-10 run to close the night out.
Ending the night, A&M out-rebounded Pittsburgh on the offensive and defensive side, generating 22 defensive rebounds and 14 offensive rebounds. There were 15 fast-break points tallied, 17 points scored off turnovers, and 32 paint points, which were among the reasons A&M now has its seventh win of the season.
A&M is back on the road against another ACC team, SMU, on Sunday, Dec. 7, at 4 p.m. on ESPN2.