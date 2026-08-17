Texas A&M Lands Former Texas Longhorns Guard From Transfer Portal

The Texas A&M Aggies are making a late addition to their roster ahead of the 2026-27 season by bringing in a former member of their heated rivals.

Former Texas Longhorns guard Jordan Pope has committed to Texas A&M, per reports from On3. Pope played his first two years and Oregon State and spent the last two seasons with the Longhorns before seeking a final year of eligibility in the recent 5-by-5 court ruling for 2022 recruits.

He will now spend his last year of college basketball with the Aggies as another addition on a new-look roster for head coach Bucky McMillan.

Pope has played in 135 career games (130 starts) while averaging 13.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists on 42.8 percent shooting from the field.

Jordan Pope Wanted to Return to Texas

Texas Longhorns guard Jordan Pope (0) celebrates a made three point basket Thursday, March 26, 2026, during a Sweet 16 game against the Purdue Boilermakers at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Pope wrote on social media that he wanted to return to Texas but Sean Miller had already finalized his roster by the time the eligibility ruling was complete.

"I've been exploring a return to college for the last couple of months due to the recent court rulings. I would have loved to go back to Texas but because of the timing of these court cases and their roster being full, a return wasn't possible," Pope wrote on Instagram.

Pope will make his return to Austin when Texas A&M visits Texas on Feb. 16 next season.

This is a breaking news article and will be updated accordingly.

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