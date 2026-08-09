Texas A&M Basketball Wraps Up Bahamas Trip With Big Splashes

Down in the islands, the Texas A&M basketball program continued to prepare for its 2026-27 campaign with two more matchups against Canada's Carleton University and Columbia’s Toros Del Valle.

The week wrapped up with three wins and no losses as head coach Bucky McMillan’s team continued to get to know each other and grow their chemistry on and off the court.

In its second matchup, A&M defeated Toros Del Valle 141-61 for an 80-point victory before closing out the trip with a 101-49 win over Carleton. It was a group effort that was the stepping stone for what is ahead for this group in search of securing a national title.

Bahamas Bash

After snagging a Day 1 win, the Aggies kicked out their second matchup with a quick start. Six Aggies, including Mackenzie Mgbako and Tyshawn Archie, led the team in scoring.

Both the forwards and guards showed up and were on their A game, with plenty of other work happening in the paint or the perimeter. One of the notable areas the Maroon and White thrived in was winning the boards battle with 58 reeled in while allowing only 20.

In the paint, A&M also found success with 44 points inside while giving up only 20 defensively. There were 26 assists recorded and 17 turnovers, along with 16 steals.

From the field, the Fightin’ Farmers shot 55.7 percent with 41.7 percent of their 3-point shots falling through the net. At the free throw line, they went 80 percent. Their biggest lead at one point was 33 points in the opening period after a 15-2 run. At intermission, it was 68-35, and it was all Bucky Ball to the finish line.

Day 3 consisted of another huge day for the Aggies with a 70-25 lead at halftime. It ended with a 52-point victory, with plenty of key takeaways to learn, grow, and feel confident about.

For a third straight game, Mgbako was the leader for the group with another solid outing with 17 points and five rebounds. One of the newcomers, Jalen Reece, also made his mark with 15 points, six assists and four rebounds. Lucas Walls also joined the party with 17 of his own points.

At one point, there was a 28-3 scoring spree with the help of Zach Clemence, who was limited but a contributor who fueled his teammates to another feel-good win. Defensive production forced 26 turnovers that resulted in 30 points as well.

A&M closed out going 54 percent from the field, 47.1 percent from beyond the arc, and 58.6 percent at the charity stripe.

McMillan & Co. will play in an exhibition game at the Moody Coliseum against SMU on October 25 before starting the regular season with a non-conference game against Alabama State on November 3.

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