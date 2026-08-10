Texas A&M Guard Entering Transfer Portal After Court Ruling

One of the players who was a part of Year 1 under head coach Bucky McMillan at Texas A&M will not be coming back for another season, as first reported by On3.

It’s Jacari Lane. He was a guard who was brought over from North Alabama after spending three years there.

For his senior season, he chose to play for the Aggies and McMillan but was granted another year of eligibility after a recent ruling. Because of that, he elected to look elsewhere to play for his fifth and final year of collegiate basketball.

With A&M, the 6-foot guard from Huntsville, Alabama averaged a total of 6.1 points, 1.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists. From the field, Lane shot 39.5 percent and was 30.3 percent from beyond the arc. At the charity stripe, he went 86.8 percent and averaged 1.7 rebounds and 0.6 steals. He was on the court for an average of 19.4 minutes and appeared in 33 games.

What A&M is Losing

Mar 19, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Texas A&M Aggies guard Ali Dibba (6) and Texas A&M Aggies guard Jacari Lane (5) high five during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lane was a shorter star but one who could drive down the lane and get to the basket. He has nice floor vision and was able to read what was given to him and the offense as well as the defense. There were glimpses where he came in clutch with his shooting and was crafty in multiple ways, such as knocking down his threes and free throws. He knew how to draw contact and was a part of the fast pace that Bucky Ball was known for.

At times, he came in clutch for the Aggies when they needed a shooter to step up when no one could seem to buy a basket. He was a solid player off the bench that provided depth to a team that really had no experience playing with each other.

He was a team player who always worked hard and was willing to do anything for his team. His best performance came on the road against Tennessee, where he recorded a total of 20 points. He went 5-of-11 on his field goal attempts and shot 50 percent from three, burying three of his shots from downtown.

There was not much roster space for him to return as A&M had figured out what it was going to do at the guard position.

They brought in several new additions such as Tyshawn Archie and Jalen Reece, who were transfers that joined the program and are expected to have a bigger role this season in Aggieland. Lane was a point guard and would also have to compete with Bryson Warren, possibly, so it was a packed room.

His teammates who returned for another season, like Mackenzie Mgbako and Zach Clemence, will be without Lane to rely on off the bench, but he will be remembered as part of the team that set the foundation for future groups.

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