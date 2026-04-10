Texas A&M Lands Shocking Transfer Portal Commitment

The Texas A&M Aggies have landed the biggest transfer portal commitment of the Bucky McMillan era.

Per multiple reports, the Aggies have secured a commitment from Kansas State guard P.J. Haggerty, who is the first portal player Texas A&M has acquired this offseason.

The news comes out of nowhere, as Haggerty had been trending toward picking the LSU Tigers and head coach Will Wade but will now be headed to College Station instead. A Crosby, TX native in the Houston area, Haggerty now returns to his home state.

Texas A&M Just Added One of the Best Scorers in College Basketball

Kansas State Wildcats guard P.J. Haggerty against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Haggerty finished this past season as the fourth-leading scorer in the country at 23.4 points per game. He scored in double figures in every contest for Kansas State, which included five 30-point games and just eight games of less than 20 points.

Haggerty is now set to play for his fifth school in five seasons. He started his career at TCU during the 2022-23 campaign before playing at Tulsa the following year.

He then transferred to Memphis to join head coach Penny Hardaway and helped lead the Tigers to the NCAA Tournament while finishing third in the country in points per game (21.7).

Haggerty found individual success this past season with Kansas State but the Wildcats overall had a year to forget. The program fired head coach Jerome Tang before the end of the season before finishing with a 12-20 record.

Haggerty now gets a fresh start in College Station and will certainly be the focal point of Bucky McMillan's offense next season. Pair him alongside Mackenzie Mgbako, who is coming off of injury, and Texas A&M could be set for even greater success after surprising many in the SEC with a 22-12 record and a win in the NCAA Tournament.

If there was more evidence needed of Haggerty's scoring ability, look no further than his performance with Memphis in the AAC Tournament last season against Wichita State. In that game, he had a career-high 42 points to go along with nine rebounds, four assists and three steals.

The Aggies will no doubt be adding more players from the portal as the offseason goes on but Haggerty is likely the biggest commitment that Texas A&M will be getting.