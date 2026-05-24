What Happened Last Time Texas A&M Basketball Played TCU?

An old rivalry will see a home-and-home series over the next two years.

It’s Texas A&M and TCU meeting on the floor.

Recently, it was announced that the Aggies and Horned Frogs would meet in a highly anticipated matchup, with the first game in Fort Worth and the next in College Station.

Both programs made the NCAA Tournament this past season and are expected to make deep runs this upcoming season, but what happened the last time these two teams met?

2021 Affair

Texas A&M Aggies guard Tyrece Radford (23) prepares for the final minutes during their SEC Men's Basketball Tournament semifinal game against the Florida Gators at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, March 16, 202 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, March 16, 2024. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

These two programs first met in 1951 and have clashed a lot since. Right now, the all-time series between A&M and TCU is in A&M's favor, 56-50, but the last 10 matchups have been an even split.

That doesn’t count for the last time they played, though, as it was a 68-64 loss for the Maroon and White, played on a neutral site in Houston, Texas.

At that time, the Aggies' former head coach was Buzz Williams, who led his unit but was unable to help them pull through late in the game.

A&M trailed by 10 points at halftime with only 23 points, but had a better second half with 41 points, but ultimately fell short of the mark.

During that game, the Fightin’ Farmers went 25 of 55 on their field goals and were 6 of 16 from downtown, making eight of their 18 free throw attempts.

In the rebound category, the Horned Frogs won both battles offensively and defensively with 17 offensive rebounds and 24 defensive rebounds, while the Aggies had 12 offensive rebounds and 20 defensive rebounds.

TCU also found a way to get more assists and collect more blocks and steals, so it wasn’t the best job of execution for A&M, but the game still hung in the balance for a while.

For that contest, there were four players that TCU saw in double figures, while A&M wrapped up the afternoon with only three in double digits.

It was Charles O’Bannon who took over with 18 points for head coach Jamie Dixon’s squad. He was successful on six of his 11 field goals and made five of his six free throws. Damion Baugh was also a big factor at the charity stripe, making nine of his 10 shots, while Emanuel Miller registered 13 points with Mike Miles tacking on 12 more points.

As for A&M, it was a game where Quenton Jackson, Tyrece Radford, and Marcus Williams were major contributors, combining for 39 points. Williams led the team with 16 points, followed by Jackson, who recorded 13 points with two 3-pointers. Stars such as Wade Taylor Ⅳ and Henry Coleman Ⅲ were quiet and couldn’t rally the team to the finish line with a win.

Now, another opportunity arises for the Aggies to defeat the Horned Frogs with a newly constructed roster built by head coach Bucky McMillan.

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