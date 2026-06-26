Texas A&M Men’s Basketball Announces SEC Opponents for 2027 Season

With 11 conference wins last season, the Texas A&M Aggies tied for the second-best conference record over the last decade. In his first season with the team, Bucky McMillan led the program to its sixth double-digit win campaign in conference play since joining the SEC in 2014.

The roster will be reshuffled for the 2026–27 season, but there is optimism. McMillan built his roster late in the cycle and led them to the NCAA Tournament. The returning players like Mackenzie Mgbako and Zach Clemence will be instrumental in implementing his system in Year 2.

After the SEC announced the Aggies’ home and away opponents for next season’s conference play, Texas A&M can plan for the challenges ahead.

SEC Reveals Texas A&M’s 2027 Home, Away Opponents

Texas A&M Aggies player Rashaun Agee celebrates victory as the Auburn Tigers take on the Aggies at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

McMillan made his opinion clear on the Aggies’ 2027 SEC schedule: “It's going to be a tough, tough schedule.”

“The SEC has been the best league the last two, three years,” McMillan said to the media on June 23. “It'll be the best league this year, and I think it'll be the best it's ever been this year. And when I look at it … we'll have the second-hardest schedule in the league.”

Each SEC team plays each other at least once every season, so what makes the Aggies’ schedule so tough?

Home/Away: LSU, Texas, Vanderbilt

Home: Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, Oklahoma and Tennessee

Away: Florida, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Missouri and South Carolina

In addition to the 15 SEC members, Texas A&M plays three teams twice as mirror opponents — one home and away game. LSU and Texas are permanent rivals for Texas A&M, but Vanderbilt took Oklahoma’s place as the third team for the 2027 season.

Texas A&M Aggies forward Rashaun Agee backs down Vanderbilt Commodores forward Devin McGlockton during the second half at Memorial Gymnasium. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Vanderbilt is the reigning SEC Tournament runner-up after going 11–7 in SEC play, earning a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Despite a second-round loss to an upset-minded Nebraska team, the Commodores proved they were a contender with Mark Byington as head coach.

Meanwhile, Texas and LSU are among the most improved teams in the SEC. The Longhorns were a First Four team but advanced to the Sweet 16 and were active in the transfer portal. Meanwhile, the Tigers implemented an aggressive, creative strategy of roster creation, adding several former overseas pros. LSU’s roster could be challenged by the NCAA and its recent eligibility rule changes.

The schedule presents several difficult road games, including against Florida and Kentucky, but there is some fortune with the schedule at Reed Arena. Alabama, Arkansas and Tennessee all finished above Texas A&M in the SEC standings last season and will travel to College Station, Texas, in 2027.

The SEC schedule starts on Jan. 2, 2027, and will conclude on March 6, 2027. According to a press release from Texas A&M Athletics, the dates and tipoff times for each game will be released at a later date. Likewise, the Aggies' non-conference schedule has not yet been finalized.

Texas A&M knows its 18 SEC opponents but has not yet finalized its non-conference schedule. Dates for four non-conference opponents — Oklahoma State, TCU, Stanford (ACC-SEC Challenge) and Florida State have been scheduled. A multi-team event, the Battle 4 Atlantis, was also announced for Thanksgiving Week.

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