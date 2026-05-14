Did Texas A&M Make the Right Choice With the Battle 4 Atlantis MTE?

Texas A&M men’s basketball was originally set to make a return to the Players Era Festival in 2026. The multi-team event is expanding from its 18-team field in 2025 and struck a deal with ESPN, setting up for its biggest tournament yet.

The Aggies were planning to participate, but they instead pivoted to the Battle 4 Atlantis, where they will be in a smaller field with fewer big names.

Why Texas A&M Chose the Battle 4 Atlantis

Texas A&M Aggies guard Jacari Lane, forward Chris McDermott and forward Zach Clemence celebrate with the students after the win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Reed Arena. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Despite head coach Bucky McMillan committing to the Players Era tournament in November, the Aggies decided to go a different way this year for their Thanksgiving week multi-team event (MTE).

Players Era originally planned to expand its field to a 32-team bracket, but it was unable to meet this lofty goal. Instead, it settled for a two-tournament, 24-team field, with an eight-team bracket the week before Thanksgiving and a separate 16-team bracket the following week.

Founded in 2024, Players Era is a unique MTE in that it provides “groundbreaking NIL activities for participating teams,” according to its website. Texas A&M participated in the tournament's debut and was scheduled to do the same in 2025 before being dropped for Maryland following Buzz Williams' exit.

According to Luke Evangelist of TexAgs, the Aggies agreed to participate in the 32-team tournament. With the format changing, Texas A&M will no longer be involved.

Texas A&M Aggies forward Zach Clemence and guard Rubén Dominguez react after defeating the Pittsburgh Panthers at the Petersen Events Center. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Players Era provides unique NIL-earning opportunities for players, which Texas A&M's athletes will miss out on.

It is unclear whether the Aggies disliked the new format or were among the teams left hanging after a field of 32 could not be reached. Virginia, one of the teams participating in the 2026 Battle 4 Atlantis, was also originally slated to play in the 2026 Players Era tournament

Regardless, Texas A&M was in a position to pivot quickly to find a new MTE, and the Battle 4 Atlantis was a good option. While the quality of teams is not as high as the Players Era field — which includes teams like Florida, Kansas, Michigan and Gonzaga — it is still a high-profile event broadcast on ESPN with opportunities for strong non-conference wins.

How Texas A&M Stacks Up at the Battle 4 Atlantis

Texas A&M Aggies players react against the Syracuse Orange in the second half during the 2015 Battle 4 Atlantis championship game in the Imperial Arena at the Atlantis Resort. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The last time Texas A&M traveled to the Bahamas for the Battle 4 Atlantis was in 2015. The Aggies lost to the Syracuse Orange in the championship game, 74–67.

This season, the format will be different. Like the Players Era Festival, the Battle 4 Atlantis will have two separate tournaments. There will be to pods of four teams, each with a double-elimination bracket, rather than the typical eight-team, double-elimination bracket used in the past.

Texas A&M’s pod will include Virginia and Marquette. The Cavaliers participated in the NCAA Tournament last season, while the Golden Eagles are coming off a disappointing 12–20 campaign.

Virginia could provide the Aggies with a chance at a Quad 1 victory. Marquette has traditionally been a postseason contender and could be another big opportunity for Texas A&M to earn a non-conference win. Before struggling last season, Marquette was riding a four-season March Madness streak.

Memphis, Penn State, Wake Forest and Xavier will also play in the Battle 4 Atlantis in a separate pod. The fourth team on the Aggies’ side has not yet been confirmed.

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