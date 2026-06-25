Bucky McMillan Previews Texas A&M's Roster and Schedule for Next Season

Start getting excited.

Texas A&M basketball is getting closer, even though it is only June.

On Tuesday, the Aggies held an practice session for the media to view, during which head coach Bucky McMillan was available to take questions, and what he said about who his team will face next season caught some eyes.

“We just got the schedule back,” McMillan said. “We’ll have the second hardest schedule in the league — This year it will be LSU, Texas, and then we’ll go to Vanderbilt — Play all those teams at home, then we've got coming to the house: Arkansas, Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, and we got Tennessee coming. I’m leaving a couple out, and then you go on the road to Florida, to Missouri, to Kentucky. All hard places to play. Ole Miss, Mississippi State. South Carolina. Very tough schedule.”

Preparing For Upcoming Season

Mar 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Bucky McMillan speaks to the media during a press conference ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

“I know we are going to play in the Battle 4 Atlantis,” McMillan said. “We’re going to play Xavier. We are going to play Marquette down there. We are playing TCU at TCU. We have the ACC Challenge. They gave us Stanford in that one. We have Oklahoma State at home. Florida State, we’ll play them here in Texas. Two trips to the Bahamas.”

With summer getting rolling, McMillan has plenty of time to work with his roster to develop them and get them ready for what lies ahead on the schedule, which will be released in its entirety in the near future. With what McMillan has seen so far, he knows it is a team that is grinding.

“They work hard, I’ll say that,” McMillan said. “They are grinders. They play hard. Work hard. Last year’s group had a bunch of new guys that are a little bit older. These guys aren’t as old. They got to pace themselves a little bit. This group has no pace to them. They got those younger legs so they can grind and expect to be there now and at the end of the season.”

After possibly losing up to seven players from last year’s roster, including Rashaun Agee, Rylan Griffen, Ruben Dominguez, Pop Isaacs, Josh Holloway, Ali Dibba, Jacari Lane and possibly Marcus Hill, there were several additions made that McMillan hopes can elevate this program to the next level, and he is in that offseason stage of determining how every player can help this team.

“This time of year is fun trying to figure out what role everyone can play,” McMillan said. “I think it is exciting for the coaching, but it is also exciting for the players to see where they fit into the puzzle.”

“We got a good balance of shooting and slashing and bigs,” McMillan stated. “We had made some big improvements just from our own guys. Last year, we took a lot of shooting and not a lot of strength. This year we will have a little more position on size, and we have true slashers and advantage creators.”

All of those stars will be ready to take their chance when opponents on the schedule roll around and showcase why this program is ready to take the next step toward success.

“We should be more ready to play earlier in the season,” McMillan said. “It is going to be a tough, tough schedule which should wake you up ready to practice.”

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