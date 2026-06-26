What a Deeper Look Says About Texas A&M's SEC Schedule Next Season

Reed Arena is going to be rocking.

It has now been made by head coach Bucky McMillan, who said his team will face it at home and on the road, and, with the way it is shaping up, he said it is going to be the second-hardest schedule in the league.

“We just got the schedule back,” McMillan said. “We’ll have the second hardest schedule in the league.”

On that 2026-27 basketball schedule, there will be three mirror opponents, with one new school replacing one of them, for a total of nine home conference games and nine away games.

Those mirror opponents include LSU and Texas, along with Vanderbilt, which replaced Oklahoma. The six home games besides the mirrors are going to be brutal but exciting for the 12th Man, as Alabama, Auburn, Arkansas, Tennessee, Oklahoma and Georgia make visits. On the road, A&M plays Florida, Kentucky, Missouri, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and South Carolina.

Doesn’t get any more exciting than that.

Deeper Dive Into Opponents

Texas A&M forward Rashaun Agee (12) celebrates in the first half during a first round men’s basketball game of the NCAA Tournament between St. Mary's and Texas A&M, at Paycom in Oklahoma City on Thursday, March 19, 2026. | NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There were 10 teams that made it to March Madness this past season, including Texas A&M, Florida, Vanderbilt, Arkansas, Alabama, Tennessee, Kentucky, Auburn, Georgia and Texas. All of those programs face A&M again this season.

What a schedule.

Of those teams, seven games will be at Reed Arena, and only three will be on the road. That should give the Maroon and White more confidence and comfort that those games will take place in Aggieland.

Based on last year's schedule, the Aggies were 11-7 in SEC play and are looking to replicate that success, but with more wins this time around.

In the regular season, McMillan’s squad went 2-0 against LSU and 2-0 against Oklahoma. They were 1-0 against Auburn, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Georgia, Ole Miss and Kentucky. Against Texas, they went 1-1. Squaring off against Arkansas, Missouri, Florida, Alabama, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt, they were all 0-1.

It likely only gets harder this year, given how the schedule was created and who is in the building, but it means this new roster is up for a challenge and can show the rest of the conference that it can be a team no one wants to see.

“We got a good balance of shooting and slashing and bigs,” McMillan stated. “We had made some big improvements just from our own guys. Last year, we took a lot of shooting and not a lot of strength. This year, we will have a little more position on size, and we have true slashers and advantage creators.”

The Aggies are going to be intriguing to watch, especially after the additions it made to the transfer portal and with the veterans that return.

Expect the unexpected. Get ready for a battle in the final weeks of conference play with plenty of spectacular basketball from this year's squad.

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