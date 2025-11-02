Texas A&M Season Opener Preview: How to Watch, Projected Starting Lineup
The second of the college football season is well underway, and as the Texas A&M Aggies continue to rule the gridiron, the 12th Man will hope that the skill level translates over to Reed Arena with the new and improved Aggie men's basketball team, who will be under the leadership of head coach Bucky McMillan, his first year in College Station.
The Maroon and White begin their new era Monday night as they host the Northwestern State Demons at Reed Arena.
Texas A&M will look to improve on a 23-11 record that saw them make it all the way to the round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament, before losing out to the Michigan Wolverines.
How to Watch Texas A&M Aggies vs. Northwestern State Demons
Who: Texas A&M Aggies (0-0) vs. Northwestern State Demons (0-0)
What: Season opener for both teams
When: Monday, Nov. 3, at 7:00 PM CT
Where: Reed Arena in College Station, TX
TV/Streaming: SEC Network
Last season: Texas A&M went 23-11 in 2024-25 in their sixth and final season under Buzz Williams, finishing fifth in the SEC, good enough to advance to the NCAA Tournament for the third consecutive season, defeating Yale in the round of 64 before losing to Michigan in the round of 32.
The Demons went an even 16-16 under head coach Rick Cabrera in his second season, finishing fourth in the Southland Conference and losing in the semifinals of the Southland Conference tournament to the McNeese State Cowboys.
Meet the Coaches
Bucky McMillan, Texas A&M: McMillan enters his first year as the head coach of the Texas A&M Aggies, taking over for Buzz Williams after he left for the Maryland Terrapins. McMillan joins from the Samford Bulldogs, where he accrued a 99-52 record in five years with the team, which include an NCAA Tournament berth in the 2023-24 season.
McMillan's final season with Samford saw the team go 22-11, and making it into the first round of the NIT Tournament. Before his collegiate tenure, McMillan was the head coach at Mountain Brook High School in Mountain Brook, Alabama from 2008 to 2020.
Rick Cabrera, Northwestern State: Cabrera enters his third season as coach of the Demons, hoping to improve on a dismal 23-39 record over his past two seasons.
Cabrera played junior college basketball for Kemper Military School, Vincennes University, and finishing out at Tennessee Tech University from 1994-1998. Before coming to Northwestern State, Cabrera spent three seasons as the head coach of Tallahassee State College.
Texas A&M's Projected Starting Lineup:
G Pop Issacs
G Marcus Hill
F Rylan Griffen
F Mackenzie Mgbako
C Federiko Federiko