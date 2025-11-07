Texas A&M's Second Half 'Bucky Ball' Surge Leads To Second Win
Bucky Ball is underway in College Station, as the Aggies have soared past their opponents in their last two games. Texas A&M defeated Texas Southern on Thursday, November 6 and while it wasn't pretty the whole way through, the Aggies were able to get it done.
The Aggies headed into halftime with just a six-point lead, being up 41-36, after struggling from behind the arc as they shot 5-17 from three. Texas Southern was able to have a higher percentage in field goals, three-pointers and free throws in the first half.
"We're still a new team with a new coach, 14 new players... so like it's just about getting used to each other," Rylan Griffen said when asked about the first half. "It's a long season, and you're gonna have ups and downs in a game and in the season. So it's just about fighting through adversity, and I'm happy that this team didn't let having a subpar first half dictate our energy."
Aggies On Fire After The Half
After halftime, the Aggies were able to come out on fire as they scored 63 points in the second half, and cleaned up on all shooting statistics. They were able to improve their three-point shooting as they rose to 46.7 percent from beyond the arc compared to 29.4 percent in the first half.
"From the second half, I thought we came out with more energy and more intensity," Josh Holloway said postgame. "... Coach told us that they were going to give us our best shot so we just stayed with it. We knew that second half, we had to come out with a bunch of aggressiveness and intensity to stretch the score out."
A big piece of the Aggies' second-half surge was the effort from Marcus Hill, who led the team in points during the second with 10. He was able to knock down three of four shots from the field as well as get to the line three times and make four of six free throws.
The Aggies hit the road for their first road game on Sunday, November 9, to take on Oklahoma State. This will be the first time that the Aggies are playing away from the 12th Man this season, and a huge win against Texas Southern was just what they needed to take the momentum into the weekend.