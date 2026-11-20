Texas A&M squared off against TCU in a matchup that felt like an NCAA Tournament game.

For the Horned Frogs, it was all about getting their three-point ball to fall, which helped them find success in the first half after over a dozen fell. In the second half, the Aggies’ defense applied more pressure: only two more 3-pointers fell, and guard PJ Haggerty went to work late with 29 total points.

With only 1.3 left on the clock in regulation, the Aggies had a chance to win at the buzzer as Haggerty took the last rainbow shot, which grazed the front of the iron to send the game to extra time. That miss sent the duel to an extra five minutes of free basketball, and it was a dogfight until the very end.

A&M scored 16 points down the stretch, with forward Jalen Shelley tallying eight enormous points to carry his team to the finish line and add a resume-enhancing 97-92 overtme victory to advance to 6-0 on the season.

By the end of the night, the Maroon and White managed to pile up enough shots and stop the Purple and White's early runs. A&M shot 53 percent from the field, 42 percent from three and 52 percent from the free-throw line.

Examining Biggest Win of 2026-27 Season

Texas A&M Aggies guard Jordan Pope (0) dribbles the ball during the first half against the SE Louisiana Lions at Reed Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

By the end of the first 20 minutes, A&M had the lead for only 4:38, and TCU controlled the tempo and pace for most of the first period. All head coach Bucky McMillan could do was hope his defense would straighten up after falling behind by 12 and get back to being the unit known for its aggressive, physical press that forced over 20 turnovers per game, and it worked out.

One reason the Aggies struggled early to stay within a couple of possessions was the defensive look that led to two rapid runs by the Horned Frogs offense.

The first big punch came at the 11-minute mark, when guards Brock Harding and Gavin Sykes, along with forward Micah Robinson, nailed three straight 3s and energized their teammates to keep firing from deep.

After that brief run, the offense struck again at the seven-minute mark, exposing a tired A&M defense that had no answer for a triple. A 10-0 run put the Horned Frogs up 42-28, which was one of their biggest leads of the night. Back-to-back triples, followed by a couple of free throws and a layup, left some scratching their heads about what was going on.

This was the first time the Aggies trailed at halftime this year, as no players had double digits, but the wealth was shared. It seemed the Horned Frogs forced the offense into a couple of mid-range shots, and that wasn’t their style.

A&M shot 59 percent from the field and 42 percent from three at halftime. What caught many fans' attention was their lack of trips to the charity stripe. They took only two shots at the line, and neither was made, but somehow the offense was only down 51-39 at the break.

Coming out of the locker room, the Aggies changed up their defense and leaned more on a 2-3, which clearly affected how effectively the Horned Frogs shot. Turnovers began to appear in the press, and in a heartbeat, the Aggies had the game back in hand.

Haggerty and the Texas transfer, Jordan Pope, started getting better looks and connected on their field goals. Haggerty got on a roll, scoring eight points in the first eight minutes of the second half after posting nine in the first 20 minutes. Pope also had a quick span of recording eight points, rattling in a pair of 3-pointers.

With under 10 minutes left, the Fightin’ Farmers stepped up their defense beyond the arc, allowing only two shots go in from three after 13 first-half 3s were nothing but nylon. Not one three was made until 4:30 left in the second period, which says a lot about the elite intensity this defense brought in the second half.

Haggerty continued to maneuver through traffic and showed why he was a force to be reckoned with, leaving his fingerprints all over the A&M comeback to tie it at 71-71.

A timeout was forced after guard Rylan Griffen swiped the ball from a Horned Frog and found his teammates, and Pope used his disciplined eyes to find forward Zach Clemence for the dunk that cut the deficit to one, 74-73.

After falling behind 78-73, the Aggies answered right back with a 6-0 run courtesy of a Haggerty jumper, Clemence dunk, and Pope layup, which gave McMillan & Co. its first lead since it was 22-20. The Horned Frogs took it right back with Robbie Avila’s free throw and Harding’s jumper, but two late free throws tied it up at 81-81 before time expired.

Only two players on head coach Jamie Dixon’s squad scored in overtime, with Tanner Toolson and Harding leading the way, but they couldn't match what Mackenzie Mgbako, Shelley and Haggerty showcased.

A&M finished 7 of 10 at the free-throw line, 3 of 5 from the field, and 3 of 5 from downtown, while four defensive rebounds and four offensive rebounds also played a significant role in the victory.

Defensively, the Aggies allowed six different players to get into double figures. Still, turnovers down the line were an issue: the Horned Frogs committed 12 total, after recording only one in the first 20 minutes.

TCU shot 46 percent from the field and 41 percent from three. Their bench wrapped up with 21 points compared to A&M’s eight, but getting into the paint also shaped the game, with A&M dominating 38-24 and winning the rebound battle, 45-29.

Five Aggies finished the evening with double digits, and four had seven rebounds.

What a terrific outing for this program to build off in the first road test of the 2026-27 season before taking on several powerhouse schools in Paradise Island, Bahamas.

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