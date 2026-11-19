Thursday evening will be the second time Texas A&M has played a Big 12 school in the 2026-27 season.

This time, TCU will host and will be hoping to pull off a major win.

The Aggies are coming off a game against SE Louisiana, and the Horned Frogs are coming off a win against Milwaukee. Both teams know a loss will hurt their chances of adding a Quad 1 game to their resume, so the stakes are huge early in this college basketball season.

Here is some of the essential information to know when the Maroon and White take on the Purple and White.

How To Watch

Nov 16, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies forward Jalen Shelley (1) reacts after the game against the SE Louisiana Lions at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who: Texas A&M Aggies (0-0 SEC) vs. TCU (0-0 Big 12)

What: Sixth game of the season for A&M and fifth game for TCU.

When: Thursday, November 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Reed Arena (College Station, Texas)

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

TV/Streaming: Peacock

TV Announcers: (John Fanta, Greg McDermott)

Radio: Texas A&M Sports Network/1620 AM.

Radio Announcers: Andrew Monaco (play-by-play), John Thornton (color analyst)

Last Season: Things went smooth in the first season of Bucky Ball as his team made the NCAA Tournament and beat Saint Mary’s before losing a blowout to Kelvin Sampson & Co. The Aggies finished Year 1 on a good note with McMillan & Co. going 22-12 (11-7 SEC play). As for TCU, it finished 23-12 (11-7 Big 12 play), ending with a loss to Duke.

Series History: The all-time series, which dates back to the 1914-1915 season, favors the Maroon and White 88-78. The last time both programs met, the Aggies walked away with a tight 68-64 win.

Coaches

Bucky McMillan: This season was a highly anticipated one as Bucky McMillan returned for his second season as head coach in Aggieland. He has been a big asset in helping this program get back to relevance, and he is no stranger to making it into March as a solid team. McMillan took the Samford Bulldogs to the NCAA Tournament when he was the head man there, and he did it again in his first season in College Station.

Jamie Dixon: It is the 11th season that Jamie Dixon is coaching at TCU. He carries the second most wins that any Horned Frogs coach has had and has been a part of the last six of the last 12 NCAA Tournament appearances the program has seen. He was also a former player there when he played from 1984 to 1987. Last season, he helped his team get to March Madness for the fourth time in the last five years so he is shooting to add on to that total.

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