Texas A&M Transfer Earns Big Win in NCAA Eligibility Case
The advent of the transfer portal has allowed collegiate athletes more freedom than ever before in regard to where they play, and it has completely changed the landscape of college sports.
However, there are still some restrictions in place, and unfortunately, one of the Texas A&M Aggies' top transfers finds himself caught up in them. Rashaun Agee, who transfered to Texas A&M from USC this offseason, has yet to have his eligibility waiver approved by the NCAA. With the season now just a few weeks away, his eligibility issue looms large for new head coach Bucky McMillan and co.
Agee has been fighting to get back on the floor as soon as he can, and luckily for him, he just took a major step toward his goal.
Rashaun Agee Granted Temporary Restraining Injury, Can Practice Immediately
According to Sam C. Ehrlich, a former lawyer and current Boise State University professor who focuses on college sports law, Agee has been granted a temporary restraining order against the NCAA that will allow him to practice and play before his hearing on Oct. 9. The order comes after Agee filed a lawsuit in Brazos County.
The court ruled that Agee would be "irreparably harmed" if he cannot join the Aggies for practice right away, that he "cannot be adequately compensated" for his lost opportunities and that the public interest weighs in favor of granting the restraining order.
"Therefore, the Court is of the opinion that Mr. Agee is entitled to the issuance of a Temporary Restraining Order and that such order is necessary to protect Mr. Agee's rights and interests," the order reads. "This order is necessary because of the immediate need for Mr. Agee to join his team for practice, to prevent irreparable harm to Mr. Agee's college and professional basketball career, and to allow his to affectuate his revenue-sharing with Texas A&M University."
On Thursday, McMillan shared an update on Agee's eligibility before he filed the lawsuit.
"Good people are working on it," McMillan said. "I feel good about it. If you look across the country, there have been some similar situations as his, and they ruled favorably for them. So I am hoping everything is looked at the same for our guy."
In his lone season at USC, Agee appeared in all 35 games and started 10 of them. The Chicago native averaged 9.4 points and 4.4 rebounds per game while shooting 55 percent from the floor and 39.1 percent from three-point range.
The outcome of Agee's hearing next month will determine his eligibility for this season, but when that ruling comes remains to be seen. The Aggies face Arizona State in The Preview College Basketball Exhibition on Oct. 26, then begin the regular season against Northwestern State on Nov. 3.