Texas A&M Veteran Breaks Down Team Mentality Heading into Hostile Territory

The Texas A&M Aggies are finding their way through the first part of the season, led by first-year head coach Bucky McMillan. As the Aggies find themselves sitting with a 13-4 record through their first 17 games of the season, they are 3-1 in their first four conference matchups.

With McMillan taking over the program after the exit of former head coach Buzz Williams to become the head man at Maryland, the new Aggie head coach was busy bringing in several transfers and graduates to fill out his roster for the 2025-26 season.

And undoubtedly, the assimilation of all the new pieces into McMillan's system was not seamless, with the Aggies needing time to mesh together as a team. One of those new pieces has begun to transform into the anchor for the Texas A&M squad that is still finding its rhythm.

Veteran Rashaun Agee Talks Aggies Mindset

Texas A&M Aggies Rashaun Agee (12) takes a jump shot as Auburn Tigers take on Texas A&M Aggies at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Aggies come off just their fourth loss on the season in a tight battle with a ranked conference opponent after Texas A&M fell to the No. 24 Tennessee Volunteers on the road in Knoxville, losing 87-82 in a double-overtime thriller midweek. Despite the loss, the Aggies have not wavered and recentered themselves as graduate forward Rashaun Agee described in a recent media availability.

"After every game win or loss, you've got to learn to wash it away and get to the next game," Agee said. "Because in conference play, anywhere you've got to move onto the next game immediately and not allow that game to affect the next game."

Agee, along with many of the players on the roster, is in his first season in College Station with the veteran forward transferring in after spending last year with the USC Trojans. And the forward has been a great addition for the Aggies as he settles in as the second-leading scorer on the squad, averaging 13.1 points per game, along with 8.6 rebounds, a team high, 1.8 assists, and 1.1 steals per game.

The forward also mentioned the mindset he and the rest of the Aggies are taking after their tough loss to the Volunteers, and their approach to handling losses and finding their way back, focused on the next task.

"It's been business as usual," Agee said. "No matter what goes on we stay together, that's my teammates, that my family all the way up to the head man all the way down to the last man on the roster, with GA's and managers we all going to laugh and joke and we all going to stay together and understand that it's one game and we're going to move on to the next and keep it going."

Next up for Texas A&M is a meeting in the Lone Star Showdown on the road on Saturday, Jan. 17, taking on a Texas Longhorns squad also led by a first-year head coach in Sean Miller and a Longhorns team with momentum after taking down two top 15 opponents in Alabama and Vanderbilt.