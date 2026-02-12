Texas A&M vs. Missouri Tigers: Live Updates, Box Score

The Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball team has had a forgettable past two games on the hardwood to say the absolute least, losing by three to the Alabama Crimson Tide last Wednesday, and then their abysmal loss to the Florida Gators this past Saturday that saw them only make one of their first 27 shots.

With redemption at the forefront of their mind, the Maroon and White now turn their attention to the Missouri Tigers, looking to leave the past week of games in the past and continue to trend upwards as the month of March sits just around the corner.

Missouri comes into the contest with a 16-7 (6-4 SEC), and have been victorious their past two games against the Mississippi State Bulldogs and South Carolina Gamecocks.

Ags vs. Tigers

Florida Gators forward Alex Condon (21) and Texas A&M Aggies forward Rashaun Agee (12) go for the rebound during the second half at Reed Arena. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The Aggies are led on the court by senior forward Rashaun Agee, who has averaged 14 points and 8.8 rebounds per game in the 2025-26 season.

For Mizzou, they are led in the three main statistical categories by senior guard Mark Mitchell, who has an average of 17.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game.

The opening tip goes up at 8:00 PM from Reed Arena, and be sure to check back here at game time for live updates as the action unfolds in real time.

Follow below for live updates as the game progresses.

Box Score