Texas A&M vs Southeastern Louisiana Basketball How to Watch, TV Channel, Tipoff Time

Another Monday night affair takes place at Reed Arena.

Texas A&M will host Southeastern Louisiana. This non-conference matchup puts a Southland Conference team against an SEC member.

It could be a sneaky trap game with all of the highly capable shooters on the other bench ready to surprise. For the Lions, this game could completely change their resume with a road win against a Power 4 team.

As for A&M, it is another non-conference game to keep building the early-season chemistry this tight-knit group has already shown. Will their dynamic style of play be on display again and carry them to a five-game winning streak? Everyone finds out as soon as here is more on the matchup.

How To Watch

Who: Texas A&M Aggies (0-0 SEC) vs. SE Louisiana (0-0 Southland)

What: Fifth game of the season for A&M and fourth game for SE Louisiana

When: Monday, November 16 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Reed Arena (College Station, Texas)

TV/Streaming: SEC Network+

TV Announcers: (Will Johnson, Tap Bentz)

Radio: Texas A&M Sports Network/1620 AM.

Radio Announcers: Andrew Monaco (play-by-play), John Thornton (color analyst)

Last Season: A&M was 22-12 (11-7 SEC play) and advanced to the Round of 32 after a win over Saint Mary’s before dropping a game vs the team down south, Houston. SE Louisiana wrapped up its season at 9-11 (6-16 Southland play) with the season ending with a win against LSU New Orleans.

Series History: The Aggies have the Lions number as the all-time series favors the Maroon and White 5-0. Last time both programs saw each other on the court, the Aggies were victorious 69-52.

Coaches

Nov 12, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Bucky McMillan greets Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Steve Lutz after the game at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bucky McMillan: This season was a highly anticipated one as Bucky McMillan returned for his second season as head coach in Aggieland. He has been a big asset in getting the program back to relevance, and he is no stranger to making it into March as a solid team. McMillan took the Samford Bulldogs to the NCAA Tournament when he was the head man there, and he did it again in his first season in College Station. There are high hopes that this could be the year that the Aggies win the SEC Tournament and also bring home a national championship.

David Kiefer: It is the sixth season that David Kiefer has coached the Lions. One notable coaching accomplishment was being the fastest to reach 50 wins as the coach at SLU. He has joined former A&M coach Billy Kennedy as one of only two coaches to earn the Southland Conference Coach of the Year. He has never made the NCAA Tournament as a head coach, and he hopes to do so in the near future.

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