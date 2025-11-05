Texas A&M Women's Basketball Welcomes Impactful Transfers
Texas A&M starts its women's basketball season Wednesday, as the Aggies will take on A&M Corpus Christi at Reed Arena with tipoff at 7 p.m. The Aggies will enter their third season under head coach Joni Taylor as they hope to bounce back from a rough season last year.
Last season, the Aggies had a less than ideal year as they finished 10-19 overall and 3-13 in Southeastern Conference play, which was frustrating on all parties. The Aggies were only able to win three conference games against Ole Miss, Georgia and Kentucky, all games that were played at home.
With a brand new season set to tip off on Wednesday, November 5th, Taylor has made some changes to the roster, as only one starter from last year is returning in Lauren Ware. With a brand new team, it is hard to tell how the season is going to go, yet there are some key players that Taylor has added in order to secure some wins for A&M.
Impact Players
Senior Guard Ny'Ceara Pryor
A key transfer to this A&M team is Ny'Ceara Pryor, as she enters her senior year of college basketball after spending three seasons at Sacred Heart, where she was a standout player. Pryor was named NEC player of the year in both 2023 and 2024 as she was able to average 18.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 3.7 steals per game during her career.
Graduate Guard Jordan Webster
Someone who will bring a ton of offense to Reed Arena is Jordan Webster, who played four seasons at UC Riverside, where she was able to have an incredible career as she averaged 12.4 points per game in over 100 games played. During her senior season, she was named First Team All-Big West after leading the league in 17.1 points per game.
Junior Forward Fatmata Janneh
One of the most impressive pieces of this team is Fatmata Janneh, who was able to average 18.2 points at Saint Peter's during her sophomore season. She shot an impressive 42.9 percent from the field and she led the entire country in average rebounds per game with 9.7
With the season kicking off soon, these transfers should be evident as they step out onto the court in Maroon and White for the first time in their college careers. The Aggies will tip off at 7 p.m. against A&M Corpus Christi on Wednesday, November 5.