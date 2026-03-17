The Best March Madness Moments in Texas A&M History

After the NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament was established in 1939, Texas A&M only made one appearance in the first 35 years. It wasn’t until the early-to-mid ‘00s that the Aggies became a regular in March under head coach Billy Gillespie.

With a young history of postseason appearances for a historic program, there are limited moments of March Madness glory for the men’s team that have been celebrated in College Station, Texas. But as the Aggies’ legacy grows, so do the memories.

5 Biggest March Madness Moments in Texas A&M History

2OT With UNC To Make the Sweet 16 (1980)

A general view of a sold-out Reed Arena during the second half of the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Texas Longhorns at Reed Arena. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Following the Aggies’ NCAA Tournament debut in 1951, Shelby Metcalf became the first Texas A&M head coach to make multiple appearances. He made the postseason five times: 1964, 1969, 1975, 1980 and 1987.

During the 1979–80 season, before the term "March Madness" had even been coined by Brent Musburger on a broadcast, the Aggies secured the sixth seed and won their first NCAA Tournament game in over two decades. They matched up with the No. 3-seeded North Carolina Tar Heels, a historic basketball program.

The Aggies and Tar Heels went scoreless in the initial overtime period before the Aggies put the foot on the gas, winning 78–61 in double overtime.

The Return (2006)

Texas A&M Aggies guard Acie Law drives during the first half against Oklahoma Sooners guard Chris Walker at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, OK. | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

After the Aggies’ final appearance with Metcalf in 1987, they entered a 19-year dark age and failed to reach the NCAA Tournament. Texas A&M made a pair of NIT runs, including in 2005, advancing to the quarterfinal round.

Following that NIT appearance, head coach Gillespie had the Aggies rolling. Texas A&M finished fourth in the Big 12, and junior guard Acie Law IV was continuing to develop as an all-conference talent (16.1 points per game).

As a 12th seed, Texas A&M upset No. 5 Syracuse behind Law’s 23 points, seven rebounds and five assists. The Orange’s three-time All-Big East senior guard, Gerry McNamara, was held to just two points despite averaging 16.0 points per game.

The Aggies fell to No. 4 LSU in the second round, but the return set the stage for the program to become regulars in the postseason tournament.

Sweet 16 Run (2007)

Texas A&M Aggies guard Dominique Kirk runs down a loose ball in front of Iowa State Cyclones guard Bryan Petersen in the second half during the 2008 Big 12 Men's Basketball Tournament at the Sprint Center. | Peter G. Aiken-Imagn Images

Gillespie’s program turnaround became official when Texas A&M returned to March Madness the following season and earned the highest national ranking in program history at that point (No. 9). They were a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament, still a program-best.

Law, a senior, was named an All-American and was one of four players scoring double-digit points for Texas A&M. The Aggies were efficient scorers and dangerous from deep, too, shooting 49.8% from the field and 42.2% from behind the arc. The latter ranked second in the country, though on low volume (15.0 attempts per game, 300th).

The Aggies cleared past N. 14 Penn in the first round and eked past No. 6 Louisville in the Round of 32 after guard Edgar Sosa (31 points) missed critical free throws late in the game. Texas A&M fell to No. 2 Memphis , but it was the program’s first Sweet 16 run since 1980.

2OT Win Over Northern Iowa (2016)

Texas A&M Aggies guards Jalen Jones and Danuel House and center Tonny Trocha-Morelos celebrate going into overtime against the Northern Iowa Panthers during the second round of the 2016 NCAA Tournament at Chesapeake Energy Arena. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

One of the most sensational games in March Madness history, Texas A&M found itself on upset alert against the No. 11 Northern Iowa Panthers in the second round. It was their first NCAA Tournament run under head coach Billy Kennedy, his fifth season with the Aggies.

Down 12 points with 44 seconds left, the Aggies clawed their way back into the game to force an improbable overtime that you have to see to believe.

The game ran for two extra periods before the Aggies were able to close things out with a 92–88 victory. Future NBA players Danuel House and Alex Caruso combined for 47 points and 17 rebounds, and the Aggies needed every single one to pull off the surprising come-from-behind victory.

Dominating UNC in the Round of 32 (2018)

North Carolina Tar Heels guard Joel Berry II shoots the ball against Texas A&M Aggies center Tyler Davis during the second half in the second round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament at Spectrum Center. | Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images

Texas A&M sandwiched a disappointing 16–15 campaign with another tournament run and the program’s sixth Sweet 16 appearance. As the No. 7 seed, though, the path was uphill; they faced No. 2 North Carolina in the second round.

The Tar Heels, led by Joel Berry II and Luke Maye, were the defending national champions, but the Aggies took control immediately with a 42–28 lead at halftime. A 20-point run to open the second half sealed the deal.

It was Basketball Hall of Famer and UNC head coach Roy Williams’ largest margin of defeat in an NCAA Tournament game (86–65), and it sent Texas A&M to the Sweet 16 for the second time in three years.

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