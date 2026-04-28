Projecting the Texas A&M Aggies’ Starting 5 Amid Transfer Portal Shuffle

For the second season in a row, the Texas A&M Aggies had to scramble to assemble a roster. A majority of the Aggies’ starters and rotational players exhausted their eligibility, while several depth pieces are looking for new opportunities.

A week after the entry window for the transfer portal closed, the Aggies’ roster is beginning to fall into place. The goal is to extend Texas A&M’s NCAA Tournament streak to five seasons. Could the new starting lineup be ranked as a top 25 team heading into next season?

Projecting the Texas A&M Aggies’ Starting 5 for 2026–27

PG: Bryson Warren

Miami Heat guards Alondes Williams and Bryson Warren help up Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James Jr. during the first quarter at Chase Center. | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

At the moment, Bryson Warren’s name is written in pencil. He is awaiting formal NCAA approval to be eligible for the 2026–27 season, but the path to receive his waiver is clear.

Warren would be joining Texas A&M after spending the last three seasons in the NBA’s G League. He played two seasons for the Sioux Falls Skyforce and one for the Westchester Knicks, averaging 19.8 points per gam in 2025 and shooting 37.5% from deep in his career.

The 6’3” guard never played college basketball. After initially preparing to transfer to Link Academy in Missouri, he signed with Overtime Elite at 16. He played for Team OTE and the YNG Dreamerz, won a championship in 2022 and was All-OTE in 2023.

Warren is a skilled scorer, reliable shooter and averaged five assists per game with the Knicks. He could be one half of one of the SEC’s most dangerous backcourts.

SG: PJ Haggerty

Kansas State Wildcats guard PJ Haggerty drives the ball against Kansas Jayhawks during the Sunflower Showdown game inside Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas, on Saturday, March 7, 2026. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

PJ Haggerty might be the Aggies’ most transformative addition in the transfer portal this offseason. The two-time All-American guard was ranked eighth by On3 among portal entrants and is coming off his third straight season averaging 20+ points per game.

As a relentless downhill scorer, Haggerty provides the Aggies with a key skill they desperately lacked last season. The only reliable scorers inside the arc were forward Rashaun Agee and guard Marcus Hill. Texas A&M was 221st in two-pointers attempted per game and 19th in three-pointers.

Haggerty will bring the Aggies a reliable scoring punch. In head coach Bucky McMillan’s system, a central scoring presence makes everyone else more dangerous. No player is more important for improving Texas A&M’s half-court offense than Haggerty.

SF: Jalen Shelley

Loyola Marymount Lions forward Jalen Shelley controls the ball against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. | James Snook-Imagn Images

One of the most intriguing questions for McMillan will be how he deploys the backcourt. Typically, Texas A&M ran a three-guard lineup with Hill, Jacari Lane and Rylan Griffen last season, while Pop Isaacs and Ali Dibba came off the bench.

Texas A&M has plenty of guard depth and will likely run a similar lineup often. Behind Warren and Haggerty, transfer additions Tyshawn Archie (McNeese), Jalen Reece (LSU) and Lukas Walls (Radford) provide the Aggies with guard depth. Archie, an All-Southland guard, is likely the best option for three-guard lineups.

If the Aggies want a traditional 3, Shelley is the best fit — and maybe the only fit. The junior forward started his career at USC as a four-star recruit before transferring to Loyola Marymount, where he averaged 13.7 points per game. His shooting has not been reliable at the college level, and he is at his best when running in transition.

The roster is full of guards and tall forwards, and players will have to play out of position with how deep McMillan’s rotations get. If the Aggies are looking for something more traditional, Shelley could be the starter, but four of the six leaders in total minutes last season were true guards. Three starting guards could be on the table again and could be a staple of McMillan's system.

F: Zach Clemence

Texas A&M Aggies forward Zach Clemence drives as Kentucky Wildcats guard Otega Oweh defends during the second half at Reed Arena. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Zach Clemence is returning for his second season with the Aggies, his final season of eligibility. The former Kansas Jayhawk started four games for Texas A&M last season and appeared in 34. His return provides the necessary size and shooting.

Late in the season, Clemence found his role with the Aggies, shooting threes and playing defense. He is 6’11” and shot 40.0% from deep on 2.5 attempts per game. He also started in three of Texas A&M’s last five games.

Texas A&M also added Tennessee forward Cade Phillips and brought back big man Jamie Vinson, but Clemence’s shooting gives him the edge. He also clearly earned favor from McMillan late in the season, as he earned an increase in minutes and multiple starts. Size will be important with the lack of a traditional rim-protecting big man.

F: Mackenzie Mgbako

Texas A&M Aggies forward Mackenzie Mgbako attempts to shoot over Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils guard Patrick Punch during the first half at Reed Arena. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

For the second season in a row, the Aggies lack a traditional, paint-patrolling big man. Four-star center Josh Irving could develop into the long-term answer, but for now, Mackenzie Mgbako will likely slide down into the role again.

Center is not Mgbako’s true position. He is best suited as a skilled 4 who plays with finesse and court-stretching ability. He has a good mid-range jumper for his size and is a solid rebounder, averaging a career-best 10.3 rebounds per 40 minutes last season.

However, he is coming off a season-ending foot injury that kept him sidelined for all but seven games last season. Texas A&M is hoping he lives up to his five-star billing after being the Big Ten Freshman of the Year with Indiana in 2024.

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