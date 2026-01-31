Texas A&M Ambushes Georgia With Explosive Offense in Athens

Fast pace.

That’s exactly the type of game that took place at Stegeman Coliseum between Georgia and Texas A&M with two of the most up-tempo offenses in the league.

A 20-0 run to start the game for the Aggies was what powered head coach Bucky McMillan’s team to a commanding 22-2 lead that was never given up, even though the Bulldogs had tied it at one point in the first half.

The Bulldogs were able to bark back despite the scorching hot start by the Aggies’ offense, but were unable to generate enough stops on defense.

Senior forward Rashaun Agee concluded the afternoon with his tenth double-double with 18 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists, while four of his teammates also concluded with double digits in the 92-77 win that was won in the first eight minutes.

Aggies vs Bulldogs Recap

After quieting the fans in attendance with severe winter conditions outside, A&M looked very comfortable and cozy, nailing 8 of its 21 3-pointers to end the first half.

The Spain guard Ruben Dominguez jumped out with eight points in the blink of an eye before transfer guard Pop Isaacs joined the parade with back-to-back threes of his own, with a timeout on the floor that had the entire roster fired up after pouring it on early.

Soon enough, Georgia’s offense woke up after head coach Mike White gave his team a piece of his mind, where they went on a 9-0 run with forward Kano Catching scoring 5 of the 9 points with a jumper and finger roller layup.

A&M’s bench responded, where guards Ali Dibba and Josh Holloway, along with forward Jamie Vinson, were three of the 10 players on the team who scored two or more points. Holloway was called for a personal foul, sparking energy in the building, with Georgia guard Blue Cain making his two free throws.

A 15-2 run by the Bulldogs was where the Aggies’ defense began to wear down after guard Marcus Millender made two of his own threes with some help from guard Jeremiah Wilkinson, who drew the whistle, making a handful of free throws and a 3-pointer.

There was an answer with an 8-0 run going to the locker room, where Agee made a trip to the charity stripe, followed by a three from guard Rylan Griffen and a layup by guard Marcus Hill.

In the second half, A&M and Georgia exchanged a ton of baskets with Dominguez sinking a three before Catchings triggered a 6-0 run, muscling in a layup and knocking down the easy jumper.

Hill took it into his own hands in the middle of the second period to keep the Aggies in the game after the Bulldogs’ defense applied full-court pressure after getting within two points.

At 69-67, guards Jacari Lane and Dibba fired two 3-pointers to extend the lead, where the speedometer increased at a rate that Georgia’s defense wasn’t able to catch up after a 9-0 run and several trips to the line, where A&M wrapped its day up with six straight free throws.

With the stellar performance from the line where 19 successful free throws were made off of 20 attempts, the Aggies danced their way to 17-4 overall and to 7-1 in SEC play, which ties the team’s best start since joining the conference (2015-16 and 2022-23) according to SEC Network.