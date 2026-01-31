Texas A&M ‘Bought In’ Approaching Weekend Against Georgia

Another big weekend for Texas A&M on the road.

Forward Rashaun Agee and guard Ruben Dominguez know it is and continue to be locked in and ready to go against whoever is next up on the schedule.

That next opponent is Georgia, which enters this weekend as one of the top scoring offenses in the country and likes to play at a fast pace, just as A&M does.

“They play fast,” Dominguez said. “I know it’s going to be a fun game to watch.”

Going on the Road

The Bulldogs are anticipating a duel on the court with the Aggies, knowing that sticking to their identity will be important, and it is also just as important to Agee, who said any time he plays a conference game, it's always going to be great, no matter the school.

“Being on the road is always important in the SEC,” Agee said. “I feel like when you take a road game in any conference, it’s always great. We are just looking to do what we do best. Sticking to what we do, and the outcome will show.”

Right now, Georgia is spiraling downward in the standings after losing its last two games in the conference. The first loss on that two-game losing streak came against Texas, who manhandled them 87-67. In the previous outing, Tennessee was down to the wire and won in overtime, 86-85.

Last time the Aggies lost on the road was actually against the Volunteers, and since then, Agee has remarked on improvements and the areas that have been addressed, with one of those being rebounding.

“I feel like after the Tennessee game, we’re rebounding,” Agee said. “I feel like we’ve improved on it. And that’s something that we want to continue to push forward and just do what we do best. Playing hard. Pressing. Turning teams over. Getting out and running. That’s something that we continue to harp on and press throughout this week.”

The USC transfer also credited his teammates for the effort and discipline the five on the floor have shown in improving their boards.

“I feel like all five are crashing,” Agee said. “It’s not just one position or two positions crashing. Everybody’s going to the basket and rebounding. We have Jacari getting offensive rebounds, so that just shows right there that everybody’s bought into what’s going on.”

In the SEC, A&M is third in combined team rebounds and combined opponent rebounds, and that speaks to what head coach Bucky McMillan and his coaching staff have been able to do during practice to improve those categories that were questionable earlier in the season.

Another area that has been productive and consistent throughout the entire season has been the bench, with players who are conditioned and ready with fresh legs. After being off since Saturday’s 92-69 win over South Carolina, Dominguez acknowledged that there were benefits to having that time off to recuperate and continue playing the way the 6-1 team in the SEC has been.

“We need to get our cardio back and our legs,” Dominguez said. “We need to play the way we play.”

Agee also appreciated the short break to catch up, review the film, and work on the specifics in practice to turn great play into excellent play the rest of the way.

“I think it came at a good time,” Agee said. “We got to fix a couple things and also just improve on what we already do great, so turn great into excellent. I feel like that is always a good thing to be able to improve on.”

To catch the action, A&M tips off against Georgia at 12 p.m. on the SEC Network.