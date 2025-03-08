WATCH: Wade Taylor Breaks Texas A&M All-Time Scoring Record vs. LSU

All Aggies

Wade Taylor IV is now Texas A&M's all-time leading scorer in basketball.

Wade Taylor has already has his jersey retured at Reed Arena.

Now, the Texas A&M Aggies tar has set a new record as well.

With 14:48 to go in the first half of the Aggies Saturday afternoon matchup vs. the LSU Tigers, Taylor hit a three-pointer with a hand in his face to give Texas A&M a 15-7 lead, giving him nine points in the game, and making him the lone holder of the Texas A&M Aggies scoring record at 1,991 points.

Taylor passed Bernard King for the record, who set the mark at 1,990 points in the 2002-03 season.

"He will go down in history as one of the best players to ever play at A&M," Aggies coach Buzz Williams said in October. "He graduated in three years and will get his masters in four. Back-to-back first-team all-conference... He's like Michael Jackson, he just keeps getting better and better."

Wade Taylor
Texas A&M Aggies forward Henry Coleman III (15) and guard Wade Taylor IV (4) embrace after the game against the Auburn Tigers at Reed Arena. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

So far in the 2024-25 season, Taylor's numbers have been a bit down relative to previous seasons, with the senior averaging 15.2 points, 4.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

That said, part of the lower scoring numbers can also be attributed to a more balanced Aggie offense, that has resulted in Taylor averaging a career-best 4.6 assists per game.

For his career, Taylor is averaging 14.5 points, 3.5 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game.

Now, he will have a chance to shatter the record previously set by King, as the Aggies still have the SEC and NCAA Tournaments left ahead of them over the next few weeks.

