Takeaways From Texas A&M's Exhilarating Home Win Over the Kentucky Wildcats

Tuesday night was full of wins in College Station for the two winter/spring sports.

The Aggie baseball team started by run-ruling Incarnate Word, which gave fans enough time to trek across Olsen Boulevard to Reed Arena to catch the second half of Texas A&M's home finale in men's basketball against the Kentucky Wildcats.

Despite being down by double digits midway through the first half, Bucky McMillan's team orchestrated a quick turnaround, taking a 12-point lead into halftime and controlling the second to take a 96-85 win over the Wildcats.

Takeaways From A&M's Potentially Season-Saving Victory

Texas A&M Aggies forward Rashaun Agee (12) makes a layup against the Kentucky Wildcats during the second half at Reed Arena. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

With only one game remaining in the regular season now, here are some takeaways from Texas A&M's win in their last home game of the year.

Much-Needed Win

After starting the conference slate 7-1 and duking it out with the Florida Gators for a majority of the start for conference supremacy, the Aggies endured a rough four-game losing streak that led to ups and downs in the four games afterwards as well, with many wondering how the performances would affect their NCAA Tournament hopes.

Kentucky may not be the basketball powerhouse that it once was, but this is still a victory over a noteworthy opponent for the Aggies, one that very well keeps them in the picture for the 64-team field when it's announced later this month.

The win brought A&M to a 10-7 record in conference play, and 20-10 overall on the season.

Another Thrilling Home Finale

For the second year in a row, the Aggies put together an impressive effort to collect critical wins in their final home games of the respective seasons at Reed Arena.

Last year, the Maroon and White welcomed the top-ranked Auburn Tigers to College Station, and like Tuesday night's contest, they commanded the second half and never surrendered the lead during their 83-72 win, easily marking themselves as a team to take note of heading into March Madness.

The script was the same against Kentucky, falling behind by a decent chunk early, coming back for a lead at halftime, and then taking over the second half.

Even their win in their last home game of the 2024 season against Mississippi State saw them hold off multiple late charges by the Bulldogs to send the 12th Man home with a six-point victory.

The Aggies will finish out their regular season the same way they did last year, a road trip up to Baton Rouge to face the LSU Tigers at the Maravich Assembly Center on Saturday at 5:00 PM.