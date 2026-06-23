Where Texas A&M Lands in Way-Too-Early NCAA Tournament Predictions

It’s the start of something new.

Texas A&M basketball has started inching closer to the season, and with that come predictions from others about where they believe the program sits before the fun begins.

This will be Year 2 under A&M head coach Bucky McMillan, and he has lost several key pieces from last year’s roster but has gained a ton of replacements that are anticipated to fit the culture and system that the coaching staff likes to run in Aggieland.

ESPN’s NCAA Bracketologist, Joe Lunardi, has already begun evaluating the entire college basketball landscape and has made his early assessments of where each school sits. After making those preseason projections, he has placed the Aggies in a solid spot, right about where the team found itself last year. Just one seed off. It is the No. 8 seed.

More on Bracket and 2026-27 Campaign

Mar 19, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Texas A&M Aggies forward Zach Clemence (7) takes a shot during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

If the Aggies were to make it to the NCAA Tournament, it would be the 19th time the program has appeared. This past season, they punched a ticket to the big dance and were a No. 7 seed, taking on a No. 10 seed.

McMillan & Co. ended up taking on Saint Mary's in the first round before making it to the Round of 32 to face No. 2 seed Houston, where it lost to end the season. Lunardi placed A&M as the No. 8 seed, which would put them in a No. 9 seed matchup and a No. 1 seed matchup if they advance.

The No. 9 seed placed with A&M in this projection is Miami Ohio, with the winner punching a date with No. 1 Florida or a No. 16 seed. Not an ideal situation, but a great challenge and opportunity to learn what this upcoming unit is made of.

Given where the Maroon and White are right now after a makeover, the program appears to have pulled in major names from the transfer portal who could elevate them to the next level if the building blocks gel.

A&M lost their captain and forward, Rashaun Agee, along with several guards, including Rylan Griffen, Ruben Dominguez, Pop Isaacs, and Josh Holloway, but has reinforcements hoping to take this squad to a place the school has never been in program history. An Elite Eight and NCAA Championship Game.

To do that, it will start with the group's leaders making major strides. Mackenzie Mgbako and Zach Clemence are expected to contribute significantly as forwards, with the transfer portal additions like PJ Haggerty, Bryson Warren, and Jalen Shelley seeing plenty of minutes, which will help with the way “Bucky Ball” likes to operate.

It all comes with time before seeing what this group is capable of doing together, but with all the players McMillan has added, along with the five players coming back, it certainly sparks excitement surrounding this team and the questions about where this A&M squad should truly be positioned.

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