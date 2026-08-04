Texas A&M Basketball Picks Up Bahamas Win In Summer League Opener

Positive results came from the first look at this 2026-27 roster for the Texas A&M basketball program.

In the first live action this group has played together, it took place in The Bahamas, where it met the Victoria Vikes and picked up a solid victory, 112-88, on Monday.

At the conclusion of the matchup, seven players tallied double digits, with 11 players making their debut with the program.

This was a great start for head coach Bucky McMillan’s program, which traveled to the Baha Mar Resort and took plenty of positives from the contest.

One of the Maroon and White’s forwards, Mackenzie Mgbako, scored the most points with 17 as his teammate PJ Haggerty was one shy of that mark with 16.

Combined Effort

Feb 18, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Bucky McMillan reacts during the second half against the Ole Miss Rebels at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starting in the lineup for the first half were five guys that McMillan elected to go with that he trusted and wanted to learn more about. Those five men who began the game on the court were Cade Phillips, Jalen Shelley, PJ Haggerty, Jalen Reece, and Mgbako, but several others checked into the game and powered the Aggies to the finish line.

In the first half, A&M shot 53.2 percent from the field, going 25-of-47 on its field goals. They started slow hitting triples going only 25 percent. There was some momentum created by drawing fouls and getting to the charity stripe, where there were a total of 11 shots taken, seven of which were converted.

For a lot of the first half, it was a back-and-forth between the Aggies and Vikes where baskets continued to be exchanged. Fortunately for the Aggies, a double-digit lead was taken for much of the period, where the lead grew after a 19-2 run.

At intermission, A&M held a 60-36 lead, and that did not change. Going to the break, forward Jamie Vinson led the team with 10 points and three blocks, and two teammates, Shelley and Mgbako, also logged 10 points.

Victoria made the contest more interesting after chipping closer as a run midway through the second half applied some pressure for Bucky Ball. Still, there were answers as a 12-point run got the lead to over 20 points, which helped snag the win in Nassau, Bahamas.

The Fightin’ Farmers finished shooting 49.4 percent from the field, 30.4 percent from downtown, and 57.6 percent at the free throw line.

If anyone wants to catch the action of the next game, A&M will face Toros del Valle from Colombia, with the game on Amazon Prime on the FloSports live channel.

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