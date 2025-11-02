Who To Watch For Ahead Of Texas A&M’s Basketball Home Opener
We’re officially less than two days away from tipping off the first game for the college basketball season, where Coach Bucky McMillan gets his first opportunity to display his new style of basketball he brings to Aggieland.
With a newly constructed roster featuring only one player from last season’s team, there are plenty of new faces to learn. With star players, Pop Isaacs and Mackenzie Mgbako, who represented A&M at SEC Media Days, possibly both missing the first game, there is still excitement surrounding who could fill their shoes when the 12th Man gets the first glimpse of the squad.
These three players are who to watch for on the court as Northwestern State visits Reed Arena.
Zach Clemence, Forward
When A&M scrimmaged Arizona State, Clemence was A&M’s leading scorer with 20 points. While that game was just an early sample size to gauge the roster's current state, there is a lot of excitement to see what the Kansas transfer can bring.
Listed as a senior from San Antonio, Texas, the forward only played in eight games with the Jayhawks. When he got to step on the court, he only recorded 1.4 points per game, 1.4 rebounds, and shot 44.4 percent.
Listed as 6-foot-11, the ability to drive to the basket and haul in rebounds will be a treat to watch as he has excellent mobility and energy that should spark the offense if he performs as he did the other evening.
Rylan Griffen, Guard
Native to Dallas, Texas, the 6-foot-5 senior, who transferred from Kansas, has been a vocal presence in the locker room and was the second-leading scorer against Arizona State. Griffen was 4-for-8 from the field and canned four 3-pointers. At the charity strip, Griffen also converted each shot he took, which is also going to be an early storyline that helps the team.
His shooting ability is lights out, and he can shoot from a variety of spots. Defense will be a significant emphasis this season. While McMillan says the defense still has a long way to go, Griffen has the goods with his quick hands and easy decision-making to swipe the ball away and compete head-to-head against anyone.
Rueben Dominguez, Guard
It's been a while since A&M basketball has gone internationally to recruit players to come to College Station. McMillan and his coaching staff were able to snag one of the most interesting athletes who can shoot a three with his eyes closed — not joking.
The Spanish guard, who was awarded the 2019 FIBA World Championship MVP, has won silver and gold medals in FIBA U16 and U19 competitions. Additionally, he has over 150 professional games under his belt. He can bring that experience into a collegiate setting, which will significantly enhance his ability to compete against high-quality programs in the SEC.
Dominguez is a sophomore listed at 6-foot-6, so his height and quick ability to get in the lane and drive inside shouldn’t be an issue. What teams will be terrified about is how to limit the explosive plays around the arc, as that is where he can be most dangerous. The Puerto Real, Spain native brings the fast pace and uptempo offense that Bucky was looking for in players, and can shoot the three with ease. Watch out for this guy.